How To Make Five-Minute 'Breakfast Biscuits'

You're not supposed to eat biscuits for breakfast — unless they're made from oatmeal, raisins and almonds, of course. This tasty, morning-friendly snack is a healthy and novel way to start the day. Best of all, they don't require baking and only take five minutes to make.

If you're worried about the 'corona kilos' you might have gained during lockdown but also can't help your sweet tooth, these breakfast biscuits can easily trick your mind. In fact, you're probably sick of making all your meals at home and need a shortcut to some good things in life. This, friends, is just the recipe you need to give your day a fun (and sweet) little boost.

The following cookie recipe comes from our pals at POPSUGAR Health & Fitness. It packs in more than seven grams of fibre and almost 21 grams of protein per serve. It's also free of processed sugars, with the sweet cookie taste supplied by raisins, peanut butter and a dash of cinnamon.

The best thing about this snack is the breezy prep time: you can rumble one up in around five minutes, plus refrigeration. Do it just before heading to bed and it will be ready to eat in the morning.

Here's the full recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 banana
  • 1 teaspoon all-natural peanut butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaxmeal
  • 1/2 scoop vanilla plant-based protein powder (about 17.5 grams)
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/3 cup rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened soy milk
  • 1 tablespoon raisins
  • 1 tablespoon chopped raw almonds

Directions

  1. Mash the banana and peanut butter together in a small bowl.
  2. Stir in the flaxmeal, protein powder, cinnamon, and oats until combined.
  3. Stir in the soy milk.
  4. Add in the raisins and chopped nuts, saving a little to add as a topping.
  5. Flatten out onto a plate to form a large cookie.
  6. Refrigerate overnight.

As POPSUGAR points out, you can substitute the raisins and almonds for all manner of nuts and dried fruits: so go nuts!

[Via POPSUGAR]

