How To Scan And Import Text Into Google Chrome With Google Lens

Photo: Shutterstock

Google Lens has let users scan, save, and translate text using their smartphone cameras for years, but recent updates have added new features like text-to-speech narration, barcode scanning, and, as of the most recent update, the ability to snap photos of text—including hand-written text—and send the translated results directly to your PC.

I gave the new feature a try and found it pretty easy to use. I might make my living typing words on a computer, but I’m an advocate for handwritten notes, and I usually have a pen and sketchbook with me for jotting down ideas. Copying and rewriting hand-written notes into a digital document is often tedious, but the new Google Lens text sharing option makes it way easier.

How to share text from your phone to your PC with Google Lens

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Before you can scan and send text from Google Lens to your PC, you’ll need to download the Google Lens app to your Android or iOS device.

You’ll also need to sign in with the same Google account on both your smartphone/tablet and in Chrome on the PC that will receive the text you’re scanning. Once you’ve got those requirements out of the way, you can begin sharing text between your devices.

  1. Open Google Lens.

  2. Slide over to the “Text” icon on the bottom menu (it looks like a text message icon).

  3. Point your camera at the text or image you wish to scan.

  4. Tap the button to snap a photo.

  5. The app will automatically highlight any text it recognises in the photo, but you can tap any spots it may have missed.

  6. Use your finger to select the recognised text you wish to copy and import. If you want to copy everything, tap “Select all.”

  7. Tap “Copy to Computer.

  8. You’ll be shown a list of all the PCs your Google account is signed into on Chrome. Tap the device you want to share the text with.

  9. You should receive a push notification on your PC from Chrome saying text has been sent from your phone and copied to your clipboard. You can now Right-Click > “Paste” to insert the copied text on your PC.

[CNET]

