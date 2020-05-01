How To Make Arnott's Scotch Fingers Using Its 'Secret' Recipe

There's nothing better than a simple hot beverage and a moreish snack, like a biscuit, to make us feel better. For many Australians, that biscuit of choice would be the humble scotch finger. Arnott's has now released its secret recipe so you can forever feed your own cookie monster (your stomach) whenever you please.

We're baking more than ever as we look for new ways to entertain ourselves while we're confined to our homes. For those of us who might have avoided baking for the last few years, however, it can be a steep learning curve trying to figure out how to mix ingredients correctly.

Thankfully, making cookies and biscuits are among some of the easiest recipes and with short cooking times and few ingredients required, it's a great place for cautious beginners to begin with.

As a part of its #baketogether campaign, Arnott's is releasing all its 'top secret' recipes for its popular biscuits to help encourage you to stay home.

They've already released the Monte Carlo recipe but the latest recipe to be unlocked is the classic Scotch Finger. It'll take you 10 minutes to prep and 25 minutes to cook. Here's how you make your own.

How to make an Arnott's Scotch Finger at home

Recipe makes 16 biscuits.

You'll need:

170g salted butter, softened

⅔ cup (90g) soft icing sugar

1 cup (165g) plain flour

1½ tsp (10g) baking powder

Method:

Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a 30cm x 20cm rectangular slice pan and line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edge of the pan. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and icing sugar for 2 mins or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour and baking powder over the butter mixture and mix on low speed or with your hands until combined. Press mixture into slice pan and smooth over with a pallet knife. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and using a small sharp knife, immediately slice 5cm crossways x 7.5cm lengthways into rectangular pieces. Then run the knife gently ½ way into the shortbread pieces, not touching the bottom, to make the finger indent. Let the biscuit cool in the pan for 10-15 min before moving to a cooling rack. Note: If you would like to imprint SCOTCH or your NAME into the biscuit, this should be done before the biscuit cools. Trim edges, if desired, before serving.

Now that you're on a roll, Arnott's has a bunch of other recipes available to help you recreate your favourites. Next on my list is my guiltiest pleasure — the Monte Carlo.