Disney's Tonga Toast Recipe Is A Wild Breakfast Treat

Disney's bringing some of its magic into our homes by sharing the Tonga Toast recipe from its Polynesian Village Resort. It's been on the menu since 1971 so you know this ultimate breakfast treat is the real deal.

What is Tonga Toast?

In case you didn't know it existed, here's the low down on the Tonga Toast. It is similar to a french toast but with a lot more cinnamon sugar and bananas. And, it's deep fried. It may not be your everyday go-to breakfast option — no judgement here if it does become one — but you're going to make your weekends a whole lot better with on the menu and in your belly.

How do you make Tonga Toast?

For this recipe, which serves four people, you'll need:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

4 large eggs

1 1/3 cup whole milk

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 quart canola oil, for frying

1 loaf sourdough bread (uncut, 12 inches long)

2 large bananas, peeled

If you're planning on going all MasterChef on us, you might as well make your own sourdough bread. We know sourdough starters have been all the rage so if you have the patience, why not put it to good use.

It's really an easy recipe to follow — the only tricky bit is deep-frying the toast itself. Once you've combined all the batter ingredients, stuffed your sliced bread with banana and dipped it in batter, you'll have to carefully place it into hot oil and cook it for about four to five minutes until it's golden brown. Once it's out of the pan or deep-fryer, roll it in cinnamon sugar and serve.

You can find the full Tonga Toast recipe on Disney's blog or if you prefer visual aides, there's also a video up on YouTube offering a step-by-step guide which is always useful before cooking anything new.

If you loved the Tonga Toast concept as much as we did, give the recipe a try and and tell us in the comments if you put your own spin on it.