Reminder: Aussie Broadband Customers Can Kick Their Connection

A dodgy home internet connection is just expected if you're living in Australia. When it works, it works reasonably well but when it doesn't, you'll spend minutes and sometimes hours trying to figure out if the problem is you, your ISP or the NBN. Aussie Broadband has a solution available to give customers a chance to fix the service themselves before resorting to more drastic measures.

Aussie Broadband offers its customers a solution to solve internet interruptions by giving them a switch to 'kick' their connection. Built into the MyAussie app, a connection 'kick' acts like a remotely-controlled fresh reboot but even more powerful. Rather than just the old switch on, switch off method for your modem when it's playing up, the 'kick' will restart everything all the way through the network.

It might not be able to solve any major issues, but most minor issues could likely be resolved through this ultimate switch.

The kick solution was built by the ISP's in-house development team in 45 days and is available to customers who use the MyAussie app, according to Aussie Broadband.

How do I 'kick' my internet?

To 'kick' your connection on Aussie Broadband, you'll first need the MyAussie app. Select your Service Tests and then choose Kick Connection. Doing this will completely reset your connection and will force your devices to re-authenticate with the network. It's a minor inconvenience for what might likely solve your issues.

