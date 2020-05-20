Click Frenzy 2020: Save $250 On This Handy KitchenAid Mixer

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: Here Are The Best Deals [Updated]

All of us have been cooking up a storm and baking ridiculous amounts of scrumptious goods. To make life easy, we suggest getting yourself a KitchenAid mixer to speed up the process. This Click Frenzy deal from Catch is pretty good but the stock's limited so you may want to hurry up.

The KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan Stand Mixer in black available at Catch will possibly make many of your cooking dreams come true, especially if all you can think about day and night is making different types of foods. In case you hate the arm workout that comes with making batter or mixing dough, this gadget will level up your life for good.

It's original price was $829 and now you can get it for $529. Yes!

I'm all about this bad boy which comes with a flat beater, dough hook or wire whisk rotate which gives great coverage to ensure everything is properly mixed, and quickly.

If you weren't already sold, the attachment hub can transform into a pasta maker, food grinder, vegetable slicer and sausage maker. I don't know about you but this is all sounding pretty good to me

Visit Catch now to grab the Click Frenzy deal. The sale ends Thursday, 21 May.

