PSA: It's Your Last Chance To Catch Mad Men On Netflix

Image: AMC

Mad Men has been on Netflix for years but its days are numbered with all seven seasons of the popular US show leaving by April's end.

Yes, Mad Men first landed on our screens more than a decade ago and finished its seven-season run five years back but if it's a series you never got around to watching, it's certainly worthwhile.

The period drama follows the workings of a New York advertising firm during the 60s, highlighting the changing societal and political behaviours at the time. A number of iconic characters appear including Don Draper, played by Jon Hamm, as well as up-and-comer Peggy Olson, played by Elizabeth Moss, and show how the characters develop over the show's 10-year timeline.

It can be best described as a slow burner — it's probably not instantly going to capture your attention but you'll eventually find comfort in gazing upon the lives of middle and upper class ad men — and occasionally, women — during the golden age of advertising.

Sadly, the show's presence on Netflix is coming to an end on 30 April, according to What's On Netflix, which means you have 15 days to binge it all.

It'll only take *checks notes* about 4,876‬ minutes, or just over 81 hours, if we average out the episode lengths. Given you have until 30 April to see it, you'll have to average about 5.41 hours of viewing a day or about six episodes worth.

It's certainly not going to be easy to binge in that timeframe but the brave among us have managed worse deadlines.

Aside from Mad Men's exit from the service, a number of other titles will be joining it in exodus, according to What's On Netflix.

Leaving Netflix Australia on 17 April

  • Darkest Hour (2017)
  • Inferno (2016)

Leaving Netflix Australia on 18 April

  • Brampton’s Own (2018)
  • Chasing the Dragon (2017)
  • Iron Cowboy: The Story of 50.50.50 (2018)
  • Oklahoma City (2017)

Leaving Netflix Australia on 19 April

  • The Cravings: 2 Seasons

Leaving Netflix Australia on 20 April

  • Extraction (2015)

Leaving Netflix Australia on 29 April

  • Maggie & Bianca: Fashion Friends (2017)

Leaving Netflix Australia on 30 April

  • American Experience: The Circus (2018)
  • Boys Over Flowers (2009)
  • Iris (2009)
  • Love Rain: 1 Season
  • Mad Men: 7 Seasons
  • Mutant Busters: 2 Seasons
  • Queens of Comedy: 1 Season
  • World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: 1 Season
  • World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: 1 Season

Lifehacker Australia has contacted Netflix to ask why Mad Men is leaving the service and how long it's been there for.

