Apple's iPhone SE Can Now Be Pre-Ordered Through Vodafone

Is The New iPhone SE Worth The Upgrade?

Apple's New iPhone SE 2020: Specs, Price And Availability in Australia

Watch Shows On Disney+, YouTube And More With Your Friends Using This Chrome Extension

Image: Shutterstock

By now you’ve probably heard of Netflix Party, the Chrome extension that allows you to watch a Netflix show simultaneously with your friends. It can be great for that virtual movie night with friends, but also a bit limiting since it only works with Netflix.

This week we came across a Chrome extension that takes things a step further to include most of the major streaming services.

Vemos works with Netflix, but also Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube.

The free Chrome extension allows you and your crew to watch whatever you want together—and even better, offers a video chat component so you can all see each other and pretend you’re in the same room while you’re watching.

Like Netflix Party, the extension also keeps everyone’s streams in sync. While you’ll all need to log in with your own streaming service accounts, if one person pauses the stream for a bathroom break it will also pause for everyone else at the same time, so you all stay in the same spot.

It’s a pretty simple extension, but one that can dramatically improve those group movie nights.

PSA: It's Your Last Chance To Catch Mad Men On Netflix

Mad Men has been on Netflix for years but its days are numbered with all seven seasons of the popular US show leaving by April's end.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature microsoft microsoft-teams video-chat virtual

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Microsoft’s big office communication app, Microsoft Teams, is getting a fun new feature that makes it just as wacky as Zoom. You’ll now have the power to pretend you’re on a beach, in some faraway city, on the moon, or sitting in front of your favourite meme when you’re on a video call—yes, custom backgrounds are rolling out, and it’s a silly feature that all videoconferencing apps should have.
anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most Of Us This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states and territories will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles