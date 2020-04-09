It's OK To Drink Cold Coffee That Isn't Cold Brew

Cold brew coffee has been the frigid ice queen of the caffeinated world for some time now, but I think it's finally safe to admit that it just isn't for everyone. Not only does it usually have more caffeine than other coffee (which is bad for those of us with anxious little hamster hearts), but it has a very distinct flavour that is not appealing to all people, because not everyone likes the same things.

Photo by jamieanne.

What I'm saying here is that it's fine if you don't like cold brew, and you still deserve to enjoy a tall glass of icy coffee when it's hot out. Here are a few ways you can get what's yours:

Make a pot of your favourite coffee, then stick it in the fridge: Though coffee experts (such as my very snobby friend, Chris) will probably tell you that this is a bad idea because of flavour compounds or whatever, I'm here to tell you that I've been doing this for years, and it works quite well. Just brew a pot of regular coffee, let it come to room temperature, then stick it in the fridge. Pour over it over ice when you're ready to get up, get up and get down.

Make iced espresso: Get a little stove-top espresso maker and make some espresso. While it's brewing, fill a glass with ice, add whatever milk you like, and stick it back in the freezer. Once your espresso is ready, dissolve some sugar in there while it's hot, if you like. Let it cool for a bit, then take your icy glass out of the fridge and fill 'er up.

Make a cheap and tasty frappe: Sam can break down the full process here, but it involves instant coffee and a blender bottle. Dissolve the instant coffee and sugar in a little hot water, and shake it up until it's nice and aerated. Pour into a glass over ice, top with a milk of your choice, and sip through a bendy straw.

Also, you get bonus points if you use coffee ice cubes. Why dilute coffee with water when you could dilute it with more coffee?

