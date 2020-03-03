Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for including pet feeders, a treadmill, smart TVs and more.

1.Paws & Claws 3.8L Gravity Water Dispenser: As a pet owner, keeping the dogs and cats fed and watered is a significant responsibility. I bought one of these dispensers and its been great. Instead of filling smaller bowls once or twice a day, we can fill this every few days and the cats help themselves. Just $14.00 with free shipping for Club Catch members.Hit Catch for this great deal.

2.Echo Show 5Amazon is offering up the Echo Show 5 on a discount if you buy two. While one is $119, a pair will set you back just $199, a saving of almost $40. If you've got Ring doorbell or camera, the Echo Show 5 will work with that as well.Hit Amazon for this great deal.

3. Reebok ZJET 430 TreadmillWith winter looming, runners might be considering how they'll get their workouts in when the weather turns ugly. The Reebok ZJET 430 lets you run at up to 16kmh at 12 different incline levels. Equipped with Bluetooth, speakers and a convenient stand for your phone or tablet, you can stay entertained while training or track your progress using the Reebok app. Use the discount code PLUME15 to score the Reebok ZJET 940 for just $900 - down from $1399.Pop over to Ebay to grab this offer.

4. Beats X Wireless In-Ear Headphones Harvey Norman has ripped 20% off the normal price of these in-ear headphones, offering them up for just $111. With up to 8 hours battery life, these headphones work with Siri and integrate with the Apple ecosystem if that's what you're into, making it easy to switch between devices. head over to Harvey Norman for this offer.

5. FFalcon 65UF1 65" 4K Ultra HD HDR LED Smart TV It seems the days of paying thousands for a smart 4K TV are well behind us. At under $600, the Falcon 65UF1 delivers integrated Netflix, Stan and YouTube as well as other services through its Linux OS. It boasts USB recording as well as 4K and a slim design. JBHiFi has this deal just for you.

6. Matrix 4 Person Workstation If you're looking for a low cost way to add some workspace to your office, this four-person workstation has convenient cable management to reduce the desktop clutter as well as privacy screens and is made from sustainable materials. At just $140, it's a great deal.Visit Officeworks for this special.

