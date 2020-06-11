Android 11: The Best Features So Far and the Phones That'll Get It

AFL Returns Tonight: Find Out Who's Playing and How to Watch in Australia

The Tax Claims the ATO Will Be Watching This Year, According to a Tax Accountant

The Best Deals From Petbarn's Huge Sale

Image: Getty Images

The last few months have been rough for most of us and so we've treated ourselves to a little gift or two to make ourselves feel a bit better. If you've been neglecting getting little gifts for your furry companions too, let us help you rectify that with the best of Petbarn's sale.

While your pooch or kitty might only ever want food, it's nice to give them some small but sweet luxuries too. To make sure it's not emptying your account, Petbarn's June sale is a good time to grab some extra boujee food, that toy they've always needed or a pretty new collar. Here's some of the best deals we've gleaned.

Pet food sales

Pet toy sales

Pet accessories

Cat trees and scratchers

Flea, tick and worming treatments

Amazon's Echo Devices Are on Sale and That Means Leveling up Your Home With Alexa

We're big fans of End of Financial Year sales and Amazon's doing a killer spree of discounts for us. Currently, its Echo devices are making the discount rounds with an offering of up to 40 per cent off. Here's everything you need to know.

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But, they also hold a super interesting place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife. So, if one somehow catches your eye, or sneaks up on your shoe (brrr), try not to squish it to its death.
android-11 au beta feature google pixel

Android 11: The Best Features So Far and the Phones That'll Get It

Google has released the long-awaited Android 11 beta after a short delay due to ongoing demonstrations for racial justice in the United States. It's packed with a bunch of handy features so let's deep dive into these to get you excited.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles