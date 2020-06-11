The Best Deals From Petbarn's Huge Sale

The last few months have been rough for most of us and so we've treated ourselves to a little gift or two to make ourselves feel a bit better. If you've been neglecting getting little gifts for your furry companions too, let us help you rectify that with the best of Petbarn's sale.
While your pooch or kitty might only ever want food, it's nice to give them some small but sweet luxuries too. To make sure it's not emptying your account, Petbarn's June sale is a good time to grab some extra boujee food, that toy they've always needed or a pretty new collar. Here's some of the best deals we've gleaned.
Pet food sales
- Black Hawk Lamb And Rice Adult Dog Food 20 kg — $98.99
- Royal Canin Indoor Adult Cat Food 4kg / 10kg — $49 / $112.09
- Royal Canin Medium Adult Dog Food 15kg — $99
- Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight Adult Cat Food 3.17kg — $47.99
- Supercoat Kangaroo Active Adult Dog Food 18kg — $46.99
Pet toy sales
- Leaps & Bounds Donut Mice Teaser Cat Toy — $8
- Zeus K9 Fitness Rope And Tpr Spider Ball Dog Toy — $10.19
- Aroma Dog Teddy Bear Blanket Gift Set Puppy Toy — $20.99
- Harmony Rhapsody Crinkle Cat Tunnel — $8
- Frolicat Pounce Interactive Cat Toy — $30
Pet accessories
- Good 2 Go Plain Leather Dog Collar Grey Large — $20.99
- Kurgo Wander Carrier - Hampton Sand/Orange — $69.99
- Harmony Unicorn Colourful Dog Costume White — $7
- Kurgo Loft Hammock - Coastal Blue/Charcoal — $94.49
- Animates Adjustable Lace Breakaway Cat Collar with Bell — $5
Cat trees and scratchers
- Purrfect Pet Jess Cat Scratch — $125
- Vesper V-Stool Cat Scratcher White 38.5cm — $50
- Ecoflex Kitty Korner Cat House Grey — $90
- Vesper Playstation Cat Scratcher White 45cm — $35
- Ecoflex Kitty Kube Cat House Grey — $100
Flea, tick and worming treatments
- Revolution Plus Medium Cat Flea,Tick & Worm Pipette 6 Pack — $75.95
- Advocate Blue for Medium Dog — $95.99
- Advocate Purple For Large Cat — $69.99
- NexGard Spectra for Dogs 30.1kg - 60kg — $99.99
- Simparica For Small Dogs 5.1 - 10kg — $69.99
