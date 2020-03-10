"Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats"

Why Italy's Not On The Coronavirus Ban List

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you.

This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.

The infographic below comes from Pet Insurance U. It's basically an attempt to guilt-trip dog owners into keeping their pets by explaining the empathetic qualities they share with humans.

For example, did you know that dogs can laugh? Apparently, recorded playback of "happy pants" reduces stress related behaviour in shelter dogs. Oxytocin levels in dogs (AKA the "love hormone") also rises when they play with their owners. Awww.

[Via Pet Insurance U]

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • ashumz @ashumz

    Ha! Clean that out of your Kitty Litter Cat Lovers!

  • panther_mime @panther_mime

    I don't know how much I trust that hug stat though. So many dogs I know throw themselves at people to get hugs. Seriously when I go out in the morning to say hi to my dog he is in my lap instantly and he isn't a small dog who practically has to be in your lap before you can pat him.

    Also, that's just seven reasons why dogs are cool. This info-graphic hasn't provided any evidence that cats don't do the same, I'm not saying they do.

    • Commander ShepRed @redartifice

      It's specifically the "hug" thing- wrapping your arms around its body or neck- that they don't like. Pats/scratching etc is cool.

      • skrybe @skrybe

        It depends on the dog. I have two Tenterfield Terriers crosses at the moment and one literally launches herself into my arms and loves getting a hug, and once I put her back on the ground will do her best to climb back up for another hug. And it's not just me, when I visit my Mum she does the same wanting hugs from my mother.

        The other will sort of stoically accept a hug and when I put him back on the ground will give a little shake (like he's shaking off cooties). He's happy to accept the hug but clearly doesn't love it.

    • Pretty much Guest

      I have seen other earlier research that says dogs value physical contact with their owners very highly, based on testing their behaviours, so in my mind that trumps research that says "We looked at random photos of strangers and we reckon..."

      Some would true of cats, but they aren't pack animals so a lot probably aren't, like the grieving, refusing treats or approaching crying strangers. Juvenile rats "laugh" when they play, so I imagine most relatively intelligent mammals probably do at least when they are young. We are "pack" animals too, so we value those behaviours pretty highly. Cats are definitely affectionate to their owners, just not in all the same ways.

      • memeweaver @memeweaver

        Dogs aren't (naturally) pack animals either. There is a lot of bad dog-psychology based on studying wolves in captivity. In the wild, wolves live as families as distinct from packs of unrelated animals.

  • citizensnips @citizensnips

    if dogs are so great why is the internet obsessed with cats? -_-

    • Pretty much Guest

      Dogs act the way we wish people did, cats act the way people actually do

    • dougal11 @dougal11

      The same reason the internet is obsessed with the Kardashians and failure.

      • SlightlyMatured @skinja

        aren't those two examples actually just the same thing. please provide more than one example.

        Last edited 20/05/16 12:05 pm
    • memeweaver @memeweaver

      Because getting likes of cat pictures substitutes for getting likes from your cat.

  • magani @magani

    Dogs have owners; cats have staff.

    • Mahlon Rhoades Guest

      If there's a fire a dog will wake you to save your life. A cat will wake you to let it out.

  • devmac @DevMac

    Nah, cats are better because... f*** dogs.

    • Nuh uh. Guest

      I actually wouldn't advise doing that.

  • felixtehcat Guest

    Yes, we all know dogs are clingy, dependent and starved for attention
    Dog owners are more likely to be sociopathic because they need constant validation and obedience from their pets, both Napoleon and Hitler hated cats because they wouldn't listen to them

    Cats
    - Are loyal, but only if they trust you and you must earn their trust, like a human https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fwXeBCMrT4
    - Are independent, they can feed themselves without a master, where a dog would starve
    - Are quiet, nothing is as annoying as a loud dog
    - Don't sniff other cat's bums and bury their waste
    - They don't drink out of the toilet and then lick you
    - Can massage https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=598IdFlOXcQ
    - Can sit in a chair https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IbGFzUC8gg
    - Is braver than people https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-BD4wL_8TM
    - Can evict bad tenants https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g96AFEQ0DEM
    - Can bark https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP3gzee1cps
    - Can open doors like velociraptors https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVPPLHfQEJo
    - Can replace harry houdini https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smrs9DrQ0Bo
    - Can do a better job than a secretary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxm8ph2tfpY
    - Can be patriotic https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9san71pUngI
    - Can eat human food https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOOdjg87OTg
    - Are master trolls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMNCE047Eps

    Cats are tired of proving their superior nature to dog owners
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JL67aUGzWfM

    • SlightlyMatured @skinja

      the fact that you validated all your points to youtube videos. shows that cat owners may indeed be the insecure ones.

      • felixtehcat Guest

        It wasn't a cat owner who created an INFOGRAPHIC about the obvious superiority their pet, and that you had to reply to my post proves that dog owners are insecure about their preferred choice of pet

        Dogs and their owners always start trouble, so cats have to put them in their place
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWLkw9U9oH0
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GH0RIQURN0

        The Egyptians were right
        Cats rule and dogs drool
        Deal with it :3

        • SlightlyMatured @skinja

          the fact i own a cat and not a dog renders your point invalid.

    • corvus @corvus

      Dogs are capable of literally everything you just listed, except that cats:

      - Fucking stink (yes, even yours. Every non-cat person can smell it on you, trust me).
      - Belong to those narcissists that are LEAST deserving of self admiration.
      - Shit in everyone's garden.
      - Kill HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of native fauna per year.
      - Are vectors for Toxoplasma gondii, a virus that infects human brains and is believed to impair judgement in risky situations.
      - Don't defend their owners in an attack or warn them of intruders.
      - Are objectively too fucking stupid to listen to you. They literally lack the brain capacity dogs have for understanding human language: And yes, this is important when talking about DOMESTICATED ANIMALS.
      - Literally don't care if you die. If you don't believe me, pretend to fall dead on the floor and record it. Your cat will sooner shit in your mouth.

      So stick those 'cute' videos up your ass - if anything, they just PROVE how fucking useless of an animal cats are.

      That being said, I totally support your right to believe in something objectively wrong. Dogs are the superior species by every metric.

      Also, get some goddamn room freshner. No, I won't listen to any arguments about "MY house doesn't stink like cats" - YES, YOUR GODDAMN HOUSE TOO.

      Last edited 28/02/18 9:05 pm
      • guestwhowould @guestwhowould

        Male cat piss is literally the worst smell.
        Side note.. While typing this I managed to squash a mosquito on my phone screen as it flew under my thumb while typing. I am rather proud.

  • hooman bean Guest

    "Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats"
    ...followed directly beneath with a photo of an excruciatingly adorable kitten and meh puppy.

  • Clyff Guest

    1. its 'uninterested' not 'disinterested' in the infographic. The two words mean entirely different things.
    2. I use 'dog talk' with my dog very effectively. If I want to get compliance, I command than tilt my head with my nose in the air: that's dog for 'I'm triumphant'. If I want dog to relax I sit down, look at her out of the corner of my eye, than yawn ostentatiously without looking at her. To keep her in her place I do not watch her every move when playing. I'll toss her ball to chase, then look away nonchalantly. Also to keep her in her place I walk into her not infrequently. This bumps her out of the way and she gets the message. Nothing cruel about it, just a little bump. I also stop her from going first up stairs, through gates, doors, etc.

  • WillD @willd

    Stupid title, stupid article - no animal is 'better' than another, anymore than humans - although I could be persuaded to make a few exceptions for the author and some of the commenters.

    Cats continue to be the most misunderstood of creatures, and most dog lovers & cat haters haven't a clue about them.

  • sawyerh @sawyerh

    Back on Topic

    Female dog = bitch, and the cat = Queen.
    Male dog = dog, male cat = Sire
    Ever seen a sign "No cats allowed" ?
    Do cats poo on your lawn, yes. Cats cover it up.

    Are we getting the picture :)

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    This list reminds me of the list Walt makes about killing or not killing his captive in Breaking Bad.

    There's a shit-tonne of positives in the dogs list, but the cat list keeps coming back with that one trump point: Cats are aloof and independent and do not require constant attention. Dogs are needy as fuck.

    Basically the only point that matters, and it clinches it in cats' favour.

    • Zombie Jesus @zombiejesus

      Also, cats don't lie about hugging. If they don't like it they'll tell you right away. Honesty is important in all meaningful relationships.

  • sawyerh @sawyerh

    Female dog = Bitch
    Female cat = Queen
    Male Dog = Dog
    Male cat = Sire
    No dogs allowed , never seen a no cats allowed?
    Ever had to clean the yard of cat Poo ?
    Dogs should be washed weekly.
    The list goes on. Are we getting the picture ?

    Last edited 21/06/19 1:48 pm
  • steve f Guest

    And the one and only reason why cats are better than dogs. Because they're cats.

  • ian mahon Guest

    my mother had 7 cats all in the house. The place reeked and you had to hold your breath until you died or went outside. the smell was unbearable and when I bought it to her attention I was told if I didn't like it don't come! The smell seemed to follow me home like it had ingrained itself into my clothes. Give me a dog any day. EASYAS.

