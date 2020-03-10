"Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats"

Image: Getty Images

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you.

This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.

The infographic below comes from Pet Insurance U. It's basically an attempt to guilt-trip dog owners into keeping their pets by explaining the empathetic qualities they share with humans.

For example, did you know that dogs can laugh? Apparently, recorded playback of "happy pants" reduces stress related behaviour in shelter dogs. Oxytocin levels in dogs (AKA the "love hormone") also rises when they play with their owners. Awww.

[Via Pet Insurance U]

