Time Poor? Keep Yourself Nourished With These Cooking Shortcuts

Eating well when you're extremely busy can be challenging, but turning to fast food or highly-processed convenience meals — or worse, not eating at all — only compounds the problem. Embracing a few of the shortcuts below can help keep you fed and nourished while cutting down on time and effort.

Photo by Kate Ter Haar.

If all else fails, and you simply don't have the energy or emotional bandwidth to do anything but order a pizza, just order the damn pizza. Eating is better than not eating, and pizza is good for the soul.

This article has been updated since its original publication.