How To Enable 'Ultra-Dark' Mode On Android

Image: Supplied

Google wants to make OS updates sexy again. Its latest attempt to galvanise the public (or 'Great Black Hope', if you will) is a bespoke dark mode built directly into Android 10. Here's how to get it on your phone.

With Android 10 rolling out to smartphones around the world, it's only a matter of time before you get the update yourself. (Er, unless you're rocking a Nokia 3310 of course. In which case, upgrade your damn phone!)

The update boasts several fun and innovate new features, including a 'Smart Reply' tool, a focus mode, gesture navigation and all new emojis including a sloth chilling in a tree. But the addition we're most keen on is Dark Theme - AKA Android's inbuilt dark mode.

While some Google apps already allow you to enable this feature, Android 10 is bringing it device-wide while still leaving room for customisation. You can either tailor it to only appear on specific apps or go for a blanket, uniform look.

Now Gmail Has A Dark Mode Too Savvy Gmail users have been creating their own 'dark themes' for years via Google's user-defined custom themes - but now there's an official version painstakingly created by Google's design engineers. Here's how to get it. Read more

There are compelling reasons to enable Dark Theme that go beyond the moody name and aesthetic. As Google notes on its developer blog, the interface is easier on your eyes - especially in low light - and also helps to conserve your phone's battery life.

In the video below, Android group product manager Shenaz Zack explains how "going dark" benefits users.

How to enable Android 10 Dark Theme

Naturally, you're going to need the latest version of Android first. If you own a Pixel device you're already sorted but other mid- to high-end Android phones should be receiving the update in due course. According to Google, most third-party flagships should have Android 10 by the end of the year.

To enable Dark Theme in Android 10, simply open Settings, tap on Display and select Dark Theme. You can also swipe down to access it from the Quick Settings menu. Too easy!

To paraphrase Spinal Tap guitarist Nigel Tufnel: "It's like, how much more dark could this be? And the answer is none. None more dark."

If you're not getting Android 10 anytime soon, have no fear - you can turn most of your favourite apps dark by following the steps in our guide below.

Our Favourite Dark Modes (And How To Enable Them) With Apple adding a new Dark Mode to iOS 13, it has finally caught up with Android. And Microsoft and Apple are also offering up their own takes on how Dark Mode should run on desktop and laptop computers. So, which dark mode is the best of them all? Read more

This article has been updated since its original publication.