How To Find Gmail's New Dark Mode Setting

Gmail's dark mode settings are great but unless you know where to look, you'll likely never come across them. Here's where you find the elusive dark mode on your Android app.

If you updated to Android 10 and were surprised to not see the dark theme in Gmail yet, it might be worth taking a second look. Some users have reported a new “themes” option in the Gmail app settings that includes a dark mode setting. Here’s how to check if Gmail’s new dark mode is available for you:

Open the Gmail Android app. Tap the three stacked lines “hamburger” icon. Tap “general settings.” Look for the “theme” header. If you have the setting, tap it to select between Light or Dark themes, or “System default” to have the app follow your current OS-level theme settings.

If you don’t have access to Gmail’s dark mode, you can try updating your Gmail app through the Google Play Store. Dark mode is available in version 2019.08.18.267 of the app or higher if you’re running Android 10, but the feature seems to be rolling out unevenly and may not yet be available for everyone.

There are ways to manually force Gmail’s dark theme option to appear, but those require rooting your phone. Unless you really need a dark mode right this minute, it’s simpler to just wait for the update to hit your device.

