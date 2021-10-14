You Can Finally Stop Changing Twitter From Light to Dark Mode Yourself

For some, dark mode is the only mode. For others, it’s the theme they want at night. Either way, whatever your phone’s theme is, you want your apps to match. Let’s take Twitter, for example: If the rest of your phone is in dark mode, you probably don’t want your bright white tweets to burn your eyes. Here’s how to fix that.

Why automatic theme switching is so useful

Many apps included this option as soon as they added dark mode in the first place. It makes sense to do so, since both iOS and Android have system-wide themes these days. Given that you can change OS themes with just a tap, it helps to have apps that will match that theme.

Twitter is our focus for this article because it hasn’t always automatically changed themes to match your phone’s — it could match your iPhone’s theme, but not on Android. Those using a Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus, or other Android devices have had to manually choose their Twitter theme this whole time.

How to make Twitter match your device’s theme

Twitter is rolling this feature out to Android users now; that means it’s not something you add on your own. While it’s always good to update your app to the latest software version, that doesn’t appear to trigger the feature. (I’m fully updated on Android, and I don’t see this option yet, for example.) You’ll simply need to wait for Twitter to add the feature to your particular account. Still, we’ll show you how to use it when it’s there.

You’ll find this option in Twitter’s theme settings — you probably recognise this option from the lightbulb icon in the sidebar menu. If not, you can swipe right on your Twitter feed to open the menu, then tap the lightbulb icon to show your theme settings. If you have the feature, you’ll see it as “Use device settings.” Just choose that option and Twitter will always match whatever theme you set for your phone.