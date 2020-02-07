Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Get Cre-Heaven's deluxe travel adaptor for under $20, free Premium Offline Maps app (RRP: $26.99), 20% off Windows 10 laptops and more!

1. Cheap travel adaptor: Amazon's best-selling travel adaptor, the Cre-Heaven, is currently selling for just $19.66. It boasts three USB ports, one type C and a universal AC socket that works in every country. Its 100-240 voltage is enough to charge five devices simultaneously at high speed. Buy it on Amazon.

2. 20% off laptops and PC components: You can currently get an extra 20% off Lenovo, Asus and AMD products on eBay when you use the discount code 'POTENT'. This includes items that are already on special. Click here to see the sale.

3. Free games at the Epic Store: The Epic Store is giving away the PC games Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride. Click here and here, respectively.

4. 69% off quilt covers: Daily deals site Catch has knocked nearly 70% off the RRP of Logan & Mason Quilt Cover Sets and pillow cases. Prices start at $9.95. Buy here.

5. Free offline maps app: The Premium Offline Maps app is currently free on The Google Play Store. The apps, which is ideal for overseas travelling or when you don't have any data, normally costs $26.99. Click here!

6. 75% off Smart TVs: Need a smaller TV for the bedroom or kid's quarters? eBay has slashed the price of Devanti's 32-inch LED Smart TV by more than 70%. That brings the price to an absurdly low $209. Buy here.

