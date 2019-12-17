Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: PlayStation 4 Pro for $369, cheap universal travel adaptors, $150 off Pixel phones, Battlefield 1 for $10 and more!

1. Antler deluxe luggage sale: Have a trip coming up for the holidays? You can upgrade your luggage set on the cheap via Catch's big Antler sale. Prices start at just $80. Click here!

2. Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition for $10: Amazon is selling the award-winning World War I shooter Battlefield 1 on Xbox One for just $10. As an added bonus, it's the Revolution Edition which comes with a bunch if extras. Click here!

3. $150 off Google Pixel 3: eBay has the 128GB/ Google Pixel 3 down to $599, which is a saving of more than $150. To get the full discount, use the code 'PLATEAU' at checkout. (Note: You need to add the item to your cart to get the initial discount.) Click here!

4. Cheap Travel Adaptors: If you're heading overseas anytime soon you're going to need to get your hands on a good universal travel adaptor. Amazon has a 4-port USB charger that will work in any country and it's currently selling for under $26. Click here!

5. Mega data deals: At the tail-end of every year, Aussie phone telcos begin to offer huge data deals on SIM-only plans in a bid to get people to switch. You can currently get a bunch of killer plans for under $50 - including unlimited data options! Here are five of the best.

6. PlayStation 4 Pro for $369: Sony has knocked the PlayStation 4 Pro down to $369 via its official Amazon store. If you haven't upgraded your old PS4 yet, now is the time! Click here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

