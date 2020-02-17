How To Obtain Extreme Heat In A Normal Oven

Add Toasted Flour To Homemade Pizzas For 'Wood-Fired Oven' Flavour

No matter how good your dough, sauce and ingredients are, it's hard to beat the unique flavour of a wood-fired pizza oven. If you don't have your own wood-fired oven, you can get a similar flavour by pre-toasting the flour for your pizza peel. You know that powdery stuff on the bottom of pizza crust? That's flour that was added to a pizza peel to keep the dough from sticking to it while placing the pizza in the oven. In a wood-fired oven, that flour picks up a smoky flavour that adds to the overall flavour of the pizza. This video from the ChefSteps YouTube channel shows you how you can get that same smoky flavour without using a wood-fired oven. Sift some flower on to a baking sheet and stick it in a 230C oven for 20 to 35 minutes, depending on how much of that toasted flavour you want. When it's time to bake your pizza, just add some of that toasted flour to your peel before you go to stick the pizza in the oven.

