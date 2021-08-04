This Sexy Portable Pizza Oven Really Gets the Party Started

It’s simple, it’s sleek, and it’s damn sexy. I am of course talking about the Roccbox portable pizza oven from Gozney that was designed for fun times.

The Roccbox is beautifully designed — and comes with a designer price tag of $799. But before you scoff at the cost, bear with me.

This is not the first pizza oven I’ve used. A few years back, I got carried away with an ALDI special buy (we’ve all been there) and grabbed a woodfire pizza oven for $199. Now, while I absolutely love ALDI’s beautiful randomness with the special buys, not to mention the gloriously cheap cheese and wine, this pizza oven was a dud. It was pretty much impossible to control the heat and the temperature gauge blew out. So after just three goes, it became a “sculpture” in my backyard.

The Roccbox portable pizza oven has an almost cult-like following. Gozney’s Instagram account is filled with styling tips from fans and recipes from both professional and amateur cooks. As soon as I started posting pictures of my own trial of the Roccbox I got inundated with questions from mates — and soon learned that this particular pizza oven is very popular in the 4-wheel-drive community. Who knew.

Some specs on this fancy pizza oven:

It has patented rolling flame technology, which gives that wood-fire feel while using gas, and the dome shape means the flames are further away from the food to give you a consistent cook.

The microporous stone floor is 19mm thick, which cooks your pizza from the bottom up and provides a crispy base.

The thick layers of insulation mean the Roccbox can reach up to 500°C and retain that heat for longer.

There’s a built-in thermometer that’s actually easy to use.

Silicon SafeTouch™ jacket prevents fingers from being burnt.

The retractable yet sturdy legs mean you can pack it up easily and store it away or take it on the road.

Setting up the Roccbox portable pizza oven was a breeze, even for someone like me who has never dealt with a gas bottle before. It does take at least half an hour to heat up on the first firing and get to the 350°C mark. I found in windy conditions the flame did go out occasionally, so you need to keep an eye on it.

I thought I would get creative since Sydney’s lockdown means I will be eating all the pizza myself for the foreseeable future. What a shame.

With a batch of homemade pizza dough, I have enough to make four pizzas and start with a garlic and thyme number, like an entree of sorts.

Ok, so that heat works really fast. Without a weighty topping like cheese, the dough puffs up and burns within seconds.

For my second attempt, I go for a classic margarita, featuring my own pizza sauce and a three-cheese shredded mix. You need to keep a close eye on the pizza and even rotate it to get a really even char. The pizza cooks in 1-2 minutes. I kid you not.

After bashing out another perfectly cooked margarita in the Roccbox pizza oven, I flex my creative skills with some dessert. Why not while I’m here? I figure peaches and white chocolate is a nice combo (and also just happen to be in my pantry), and the weight should hold the dough down.

Yes, the white chocolate got burnt. But I picked off the super charred bits and the flavour was still really good. I reckon this idea has legs as a calzone, where the chocolate melts but doesn’t burn.

Final verdict:

The Roccbox portable pizza oven is genuinely portable (which I was sceptical about when it was first presented to me), easy to use, and produces great pizzas. Would I pay $799 for it? If you had asked me that before I got cooking it would have been a firm no.

Just cook a pizza in your regular oven. But it’s not the same — the flavour from that flame is next-level, and really justifies the price tag for me. Plus it would make for some cracking parties — set up a little production line with dough balls and toppings, and get your guests to make their own pizzas. Hand me a beer and happy days!