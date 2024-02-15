The Best Portable Ovens if You Want Restaurant Quality Pizza at Home

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Few things in the world taste as good as pizza, especially if it comes from our favourite restaurants or takeaway joints. While you can cook up a pizza in a standard kitchen oven, it never tastes quite as good. And while we might think of traditional pizza ovens as massive, stone-made behemoths, that isn’t necessarily the case anymore. Portable pizza ovens are total game-changers, allowing you to cook restaurant-quality pizza in your backyard.

Here are our picks for the best portable ovens you can buy in Australia.

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

Image: Ooni

Want a delicious pizza cooked in just 60 seconds? Then you’ll enjoy the Ooni Koda 12. This portable pizza oven is compact, easy to set up able to hit temperatures up to 500°C. The Koda 12 weighs in at 9.25kg, with foldable legs to make storage a bit easier. All you need to do is connect it to a gas bottle, crank up the heat dial and place your pizza on the stone baking board.

Where to buy:

Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven

Image: Gozney

Cook Neapolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds with Roccbox, Gozney’s portable pizza oven. It’s gas-powered and super simple to use and engineered to replicate a true wood flame, reaching the perfect woodfire temperatures at the turn of a dial, so you can enjoy authentic-tasting pizza every time you cook. If you want an actual wood flame, you can grab a detachable wood burner.

You can read Lifehacker Australia’s full review of the Gozney Roccbox here, but in short, we were very impressed by it. Despite being put off by its considerable price tag, we felt that the flavour from that flame was “next-level” and was worth the investment.

Where to buy:

MasterPro Electric Pizza Maker and Oven

Image: MasterPro

If you’re looking for a smaller, more portable pizza oven, this one from MasterPro is a perfect choice. While the design of this particular oven is different to your more traditional-looking pizza ovens, it’s still equally as effective. It comes with a bottom element that heats the fixed ceramic baking stone to achieve an evenly cooked pizza base, while the top element simultaneously cooks the toppings without burning the cheese. The result: perfectly cooked pizza.

Where to buy:

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood-Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven

Image: Ooni

The Ooni Fyra is a lot like the Koda portable pizza oven, with some differences. It’s fuelled by wood pellets, so you’ll never have to chop up logs. You simply pour the pellets into the hopper, light it and off you go.

It heats up to around 500°C in just 15 minutes, meaning it can cook any kind of Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds. You’ll have to be on your game with this one, chef, and be sure to rotate the pizza every 20 to 25 seconds for a perfectly crispy crust. It’s also super portable, weighing in at just 10kg, so you can take it almost anywhere — camping, over to a mate’s place, the park — you name it.

Where to buy:

Don’t forget to grab the right equipment

Image: iStock/ola_p

If you’ve found your new oven from our list above, don’t forget to invest in some good quality pizza tools like a pizza paddle and a knife. Here are a few of our picks: