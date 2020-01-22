You Need A Pair Of Kitchen Shoes

The Difference Between Mirrorless Cameras And DSLRs

Photo: A.A. Newton

I have hilariously bad circulation in my extremities, which means that I wear thick socks and slippers 24/7 from October to May. This year, I got extremely cushy slippers for Christmas—and proceeded to immediately spill all kinds of bullshit on them while cooking dinner for my family. Tragic.

Luckily, none of the stains seem to be permanent, but the first thing I did when I got home was dig out some old sneakers and stick them by the stove. Whether or not you have fancy slippers of your own, if you cook a lot, I strongly recommend that you do the same.

Your kitchen is probably both grosser and more dangerous than the other rooms in your home, so keeping a pair of shoes just for cooking makes a lot of sense. Not only will they keep spills and splashes off your toes—and your socks away from puddles of dishwater—they also offer just enough protection from falling objects to prevent serious tragedy. They’re like aprons for your feet.

You don’t need to go out and buy fancy chef clogs; any pair of closed-toe shoes that can take a beating will do. Mine are a threadbare pair of low-top Vans with the heels crammed down so I can get in and out of them quickly. They’re so beat up that I can spill anything on them and not care—and when I’m done cooking, I kick them off and leave them in the kitchen where they belong.

