Try Out New Kitchen Stuff Right After Moving

Photo: A.A. Newton

The worst part of every move is attempting to live like a normal person in the box-strewn liminal space between packed and unpacked. But, as it turns out, this annoying time has exactly one upside: it presents the perfect opportunity to invest in new-to-you cookware, because you’ll have no choice but to use it every day.

I’m fresh off my second cross-country move in three years, and thanks to a neat bit of shipping drama, it’ll be another week before my stuff arrives. So I bought a carbon steel skillet and a salvage cleaver, neither of which I’ve owned before, to use while the rest of my earthly possessions slowly make their way back to me. Due to the simple fact that I have no other cookware besides a borrowed saucepan, I’ve gotten to test both of my purchases in every imaginable cooking scenario. (I’ve also had to learn how to season carbon steel, which is way easier than I’d thought.)

Unsurprisingly, I’m head-over-heels for my new babies and can’t wait to introduce them to the rest of the family—but if I wasn’t, it would be a temporary inconvenience at worst. It’s been the ideal trial period.

This is not to say that you should drop a pile of cash on every little gadget that catches your eye—moving is expensive enough as it is. For maximum effectiveness, whatever you buy must fill a hole in your existing collection, so treat yourself to a couple things you’ve wanted for ages but keep putting off for some reason. Whether you’re trying to pick up an entirely new skill like knife sharpening or just want see what it’s like to cook on cast iron or carbon steel, you’ll know exactly how you feel about it by the time the last box is unpacked.

