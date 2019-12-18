A Beginner's Guide To Tinder Slang

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

The internet has made it easier than ever to find love, sex and companionship. This is largely thanks to a proliferation of niche and mainstream dating apps that cater to basically everyone.

The only downside is that you now need to keep tabs on digital dating slang, which is constantly changing. Here are some popular emerging phrases to get your head around - from 'benching' (stringing along a romantic partner for potential substitution) to 'hatfishing' (purposely hiding a bald patch in your profile pics!)

The following dating lexicon contains the most popular phrases to emerge via online messaging and dating apps. As the accompanying blog post explains, these words aren't just for the sake of linguistic innovation. Rather, they provide a handy shorthand for the dating scenarios and behaviours that our ancestors never had to deal with.

In addition to bite-sized definitions, the graphic also provides a percentage for how often they occur, based on the results of an international survey. In the words of the aforementioned blog: "if you don’t already know what 'micro-cheating' means, you’re bound to find out quickly."

This story has been updated since its original publication.

