How Many Kilojoules Does Swimming Burn? [Infographic]

Image: iStock

If you're keen to get fit but don't want to join a gym, your next best bet is your local pool. As this infographic from Bakyard Ocean illustrates, swimming is one of the most effective ways to burn off energy, lose weight and build muscle.

Sixty minutes of swimming can burn as much as 2987 kilojoules - and you can easily tailor the level of activity to suit your fitness level.

Swimming is particularly well suited to people who want to build and maintain muscle definition, which is why all professional swimmers look like Adonis reborn. It's also good for lowering cholesterol and cardiovascular exercise while remaining gentle on bone joints.

The below infographic contains a bunch of tips and factoids that cover multiple water sports and activities. Now grab your budgie-smugglers and get stuck in!

[Via Backyard Ocean]