Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Killer SIM Deal: 103GB On Optus Network For $28!

Image: Supplied

Circles.Life has resurrected its super-cheap 100GB SIM-only deal. It comes with 100GB data and unlimited calls/text for just $28 per month. There's no lock-in contract and the deal lasts for six months. Here are the details!

The oddly named Circles.Life is a new MVNO running on Optus' 4G network. Its 100GB plan is currently going for just $28 per month. Normally this plan only comes with 20GB, so you're basically getting an 80GB bonus every month.

In addition to the above, the plan comes with an extra 3GB of "bill shock protection". In other words, the data cap is really 103GB. Here are the inclusions. (Click on our interactive table to learn more about the deal.)

There are a few caveats to be aware of, however. The 100GB is only offered for the first six months. After that, your allowance drops to a decidedly less attractive 20GB. However, there's no lock-in contract which means you're free to cancel as soon as the promotion ends.

To get the deal, you need to sign up before December 18 and use the discount code 'WHISTLEOUT' at checkout. The SIM must also be activated before 2020.

Here's how the Circles.Life deal compares to similar plans on the market from rival telcos:

If 100GB is too much for your needs, Circles.Life is also still running its 20GB for $18 plan which isn't too shabby. That one runs until the end of the month. Here are the inclusions:

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles