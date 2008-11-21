Google Hiding Free Apps For Your Domain

Google Operating System points out that it's getting harder to find the free version of Google Apps For Your Domain, which lets you use Gmail and other services with your own preferred Internet address. The free option is still there, but it requires some digging to locate, with most links pointing to the paid-for enhanced edition and the only reference to the ad-supported version being a brief link reading 'Compare to standard edition' two screens in. If all that seems too fiddly, you can access the free version directly at this link.