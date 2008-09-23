Another reason to take up wireless broadband: Telstra is now offering its Next G wireless broadband service as a prepaid option, joining Optus in the prepaid crowd. Purchase a wireless broadband kit (including a USB modem) for $149 and then top up with a range of credit options, from $20 for (effectively) 150MB through to $100 for 6GB. The biggest restriction is the expiry period, which is 30 days. While you can stop the credit expiring by purchasing more credit, you can't buy a large initial bundle and then top up with small amounts effectively, since the rate per megabyte is much higher on the cheaper plans. Nonetheless, if you're an occasional regional traveller, this could well be your best travelling broadband option. Thanks Beau!
Next G Wireless Broadband Goes Prepaid
Comments
One can only hope Telstra's service is an improvement on Optus'. I am currently using Optus and have so-far loaded $140 of credit on in a week, because the service re-directs to a page which says recharge is necessary. All the credit is there, but the service (and my own ignorance)conned me. The "boot" rate (getting disconnected during a session) is similar to early dial-up, and setting the connection up in the first place was time-consuming and frustrating. The Zoo is a zoo!
I can't seem to find a link to the pre-paid NextG plans on the BigPond website. Do you have a link to the Telstra site confirming these pre-paid packs?