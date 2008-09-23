Next G Wireless Broadband Goes Prepaid

Another reason to take up wireless broadband: Telstra is now offering its Next G wireless broadband service as a prepaid option, joining Optus in the prepaid crowd. Purchase a wireless broadband kit (including a USB modem) for $149 and then top up with a range of credit options, from $20 for (effectively) 150MB through to $100 for 6GB. The biggest restriction is the expiry period, which is 30 days. While you can stop the credit expiring by purchasing more credit, you can't buy a large initial bundle and then top up with small amounts effectively, since the rate per megabyte is much higher on the cheaper plans. Nonetheless, if you're an occasional regional traveller, this could well be your best travelling broadband option. Thanks Beau!