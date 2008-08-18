If you only want wireless broadband occasionally — when you travel for work or pleasure —then a prepaid plan sounds like a good investment. Optus has just launched such a deal; pay $199 for a wireless broadband modem and then recharge in blocks starting at $30 for 30 days access. That might sound like a tempting offer but, as Paul Wright points out over at APC, Optus is charging a minimum 10MB access each time you connect — so if you check your mail a few times a day, you might chew up more data than you anticipated. Proceeding with caution might be wise. [Optus Pre-Paid Wireless Broadband]
Optus prepaid wireless broadband may prove costly
Comments
I would like to go to a prepaid service since my plan expires soon and i like the financial freedom of "no plan".
Tonight i have had to re-connect after the Optus connection dropped no fewer than 50 times.
This is just catagorically getting worse on a weekly basis. Staying connected between say 5pm and 10pm requires re-connection constantly.
Between 5-7 pm i was reconnecting after every search which was well below dial up speed even though HSPDA was indicated.
At this rate, i will use 1 gig in two days just in reconnecting if on the prepaid mode of broadband wireless. Has any one else noticed this massive decline in quality?
Maybe Optus are practising to become a bank instead of providing broadband. The ratio seems right. One real MB to create 9 fictional MB's, like the "Fractional Reserve Banking" system causing havoc in our economy.
I am confused or numb.....not sure...hmm.
