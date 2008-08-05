Existing iPhone owners are now queuing to update their software, but some prospective iPhone buyers are unhappy they haven't got the device yet. Mitchell Bingemann at AustralianIT reports that several Optus customers are unhappy they were persuaded to sign up for a plan even though phones weren't delivered, and now face getting a monthly bill even though there's no phone in sight. Other carriers also have problems (most notably Vodafone and its no-end-in-sight plan confusion). How was your iPhone buying experience? Would it put you off buying one again? Share your thoughts in the comments.

