Existing iPhone owners are now queuing to update their software, but some prospective iPhone buyers are unhappy they haven't got the device yet. Mitchell Bingemann at AustralianIT reports that several Optus customers are unhappy they were persuaded to sign up for a plan even though phones weren't delivered, and now face getting a monthly bill even though there's no phone in sight. Other carriers also have problems (most notably Vodafone and its no-end-in-sight plan confusion). How was your iPhone buying experience? Would it put you off buying one again? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Billed for iPhone but no device [AustralianIT]
Vodafone's buying "experience" has been a joke from end to end (and I speak as someone who works at a company who signed up to be a Vodafone reseller so we could sell the iPhone).
In my personal experience, there was the fun bit where the $29 cap plan that was initially offered on launch day was scrapped by Vodafone without any explanation being given to their resellers as to why they were suddenly unable to sell it.
After discovering she couldn't order it, the salesperson and I decided that it was just another glitch in Vodafone's backend system (I'll get back to that later) and signed me up to the next highest plan ($79) with the idea in mind that I would go talk to an actual Vodafone store later and get it fixed (this was well into my third hour in store and I just wanted to get out of there). I'm now stuck on the $79 plan.
From the reseller point of view, Vodafone's back-end system for signing up new subscribers was a disaster. It's a web-based system that ironically enough only runs in Internet Explorer, meaning Apple resellers need to either set up a Windows machine or use VMWare. The system is incredibly buggy, with tabs and buttons not showing up where they were supposed to be, or in one memorable case, the tab was only half there and completely unclickable. It was also very slow and ocassionally stopped responding entirely (meaning I had to re-start my theoretically 15min credit check process). The salesperson in store (who was a complete champ by the way, fought through the bugs and crashes very heroically) ended up calling the support people four times trying to figure out why certain things weren't working. She was on hold for ages, and in one case after she put the support person on hold to confirm a detail with me, the support person hung up on her. In the end, one of the support people told her in no uncertain terms that my account had been processed successfully and my phone number would transfer in an hour or two.
So when I went to talk to Vodafone the next day, we discovered that my account hadn't gone through at all, and needed further fixing up.
In the next chapter of my saga, the story gets even funner. Turns out my iPhone was faulty out of the box (the silent switch didn't work). I booked it in for service with a Vodafone store on the Tuesday after launch day. I was told it would be back in about three days (the Apple support website also said something to this effect). I was never contacted about it. A family member dropped into the Vodafone store twice the following week, and I called them twice as well. They had no clue. In fact, the second time I called, the guy who answered didn't even answer with the store name - I had to ask him if I was talking with someone from Vodafone.
When I eventually picked up the phone the following Friday (a full week after it should have been ready), I saw on the job sheet that the job had actually been completed on Friday 18th. Vodafone had the replacement phone in store for a week and never told me.
On top of all this, I've been speaking to various Vodafone complaints departments. One guy told me he would have transferred me through to their higher-level complaints people, but they had about 50 in the queue (surprising, that) so he gave me a direct number. That number was disconnected. When I eventually got through to the higher-level complaints dept, the woman did a good job of sounding sympathetic and told me she'd call back the next day. I haven't heard from her since.