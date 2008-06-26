Petition Apple to get the iPhone on 3

Despite persistent rumours, 3 maintains that it has no current plans to sell the iPhone — but that doesn't mean it wouldn't like to. The company will roll out a site on July 27 at www.three.com.au/iphone where customers can petition Apple to provide the iPhone through the carrier. "While we've been engaging with Apple to secure the iPhone for 3, we don't know whether we can range it," 3 sales director Noel Hammil said in a statement announcing the site. "We want Apple to see just how much our customers want the iPhone." 3 customers can also text the word iPhone to 333 000 to receive a phone-based feedback form. If you're already a 3 customer, your contract is current and you're tempted by the iPhone, sending in a petition couldn't do any harm.