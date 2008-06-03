3 plots iPhone plans while we pray for delay

Like Nick at Gizmodo Australia, we've seen a few postings this weekend indicating that 3 is telling customers it too will be offering an iPhone in Australia. How quickly that comes to pass remains to be seen, but we're hoping it doesn't happen in a big hurry. As we've already noted, early adopters are going to get burnt price-wise. If 3 holds off, we might actually see better-value deals — although, like the existing data plans, these aren't likely to be good for people outside the core 3 'broadband zones'.
Dumb question, but what is stopping us from just rocking into an apple store or reseller on July 11, pick up and iphone and negating any issues that we have with the phone network.
Or will apple not be selling the phone this way. It would seem to me that they shooting themself in the foot abit here. Or it just might be that singtel and vodaphone wanted it as an exclusive, and this is the only way they could get network support.