3 plots iPhone plans while we pray for delay



Like Nick at Gizmodo Australia, we've seen a few postings this weekend indicating that 3 is telling customers it too will be offering an iPhone in Australia. How quickly that comes to pass remains to be seen, but we're hoping it doesn't happen in a big hurry. As we've already noted, early adopters are going to get burnt price-wise. If 3 holds off, we might actually see better-value deals — although, like the existing data plans, these aren't likely to be good for people outside the core 3 'broadband zones'.