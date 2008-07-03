3 customers get iPhone working, Vodafone still confused



While we're still waiting on an official response from Vodafone over the ever-growing confusion surrounding its iPhone plans, not everyone is sticking with the official carriers. Joseph Hanlon at ZDNet Australia reports on forum postings from MacTalk.com.au detailing how enthusiasts have managed to plug a 3 SIM card into an iPhone and get it working, though the process requires flashing the phone and isn't for the faint-hearted. If you've successfully got your iPhone working with its non-native carrier, let's hear about it in the comments. [MacTalk via ZDNet Australia]