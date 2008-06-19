Now Telstra becomes an iPhone choice



The ongoing rumours that Telstra doesn't want Optus and Vodafone to get all the iPhone customers have ratcheted up another notch, with a report on Australian IT saying that Telstra will indeed start selling the phone, albeit not until July 22. (The Australian's Michael Sainsbury is impeccably well-connected when it comes to Telstra, so I'm quite inclined to believe this despite the lack of named sources). What does this mean for prospective iPhone buyers?

As ever, it heavily depends on the plans on offer, which no carrier has yet disclosed. Telstra doesn't have a reputation for cheap prices, especially on its Next G network. On the other hand, its coverage in rural areas remains the strongest (despite criticisms in some areas about dropouts). Telstra's certainly infinitely better equipped in respect to regional users than the other rumoured late entrant 3. And like Optus, it can potentially bundle the iPhone with lots of other services (home phones, ISPs, cable networks, mobiles). Once again, it seems sitting back and waiting is clearly going to get you a better deal than racing out on July 11.

Telstra to sell 3G iPhone [Australian IT]