iPhone order sites overwhelmed by demand

Yep, people really can't stop slobbering over the iPhone. Australian IT reports that Optus has had to temporarily remove its pre-registration facility — obviously that $100 fee and the lack of pricing information is no disincentive — while Vodafone is claiming more than 40,000 visitors to its site (though that doesn't necessarily equal 40,000 registrations). Optus has said it plans to reinstate its site soon, so if you are one of the apparently large hordes of people who is willing to buy an iPhone at any price, we'd suggest signing up sooner rather than later.

iPhone demand overwhelms carrier