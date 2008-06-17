Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

iPhone order sites overwhelmed by demand

Yep, people really can't stop slobbering over the iPhone. Australian IT reports that Optus has had to temporarily remove its pre-registration facility — obviously that $100 fee and the lack of pricing information is no disincentive — while Vodafone is claiming more than 40,000 visitors to its site (though that doesn't necessarily equal 40,000 registrations). Optus has said it plans to reinstate its site soon, so if you are one of the apparently large hordes of people who is willing to buy an iPhone at any price, we'd suggest signing up sooner rather than later.
iPhone demand overwhelms carrier

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles