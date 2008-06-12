Vodafone joins the iPhone pre-registration fray

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iPhone3G.jpgIt took the company a couple of days, but Vodafone is now offering people the chance to pre-register to order a 3G iPhone for use in Australia via its Web site, an option Optus has sported ever since the 3G model was announced.
On the upside, Vodafone isn't asking for any money (Optus is charging new customers $100 and existing customers $50 for the privilege). On the downside, pre-registering doesn't mean much more than a consultant calling you to continue the registration process "shortly"; Optus guarantees you a place in a pre-launch queue, though not an actual phone. Either we, we'd really like to know what the plans are before we sign up for anything.

Comments

  • krazykirk Guest

    I signed up for the "Registraton" thing through Vodafone, when they do eventually 'contact' me, i'll just ask about the different plans and the price.

    It might be better value for me to go with prepaid... We'll see.

    
  • Ed Klein Guest

    actually, Vodafone had this option the minute it announced it was going to be selling the iPhone weeks ago. I registered my interest back then on their site. So in fact they have re-posted their registration site now that the release dates have firmed.

    
  • jono_hayward @Jono

    I wonder what "shortly" is supposed to mean. I registered yesterday evening and haven't heard anything from any Vodafone "sales representative".

    

