Vodafone joins the iPhone pre-registration fray

It took the company a couple of days, but Vodafone is now offering people the chance to pre-register to order a 3G iPhone for use in Australia via its Web site, an option Optus has sported ever since the 3G model was announced.

On the upside, Vodafone isn't asking for any money (Optus is charging new customers $100 and existing customers $50 for the privilege). On the downside, pre-registering doesn't mean much more than a consultant calling you to continue the registration process "shortly"; Optus guarantees you a place in a pre-launch queue, though not an actual phone. Either we, we'd really like to know what the plans are before we sign up for anything.