8 Dehumidifiers to Help You Banish Mould and Mildew This Winter

As the cold weather starts to creep in, investing in a dehumidifier is a great way to stop mould and mildew in their tracks. Not only does mould look and smell awful, it’s also not good for your health or the structural integrity of your home. Especially when it’s caused by long periods of rainfall.

Dehumidifiers essentially get rid of the moisture in a room, whether it’s from a difference in air temperature, steam or condensation. They’re especially handy as the cooler weather starts and we’re more inclined to use our heaters or keep our doors and windows shut to try and keep in the warm air. You can even get dehumidifiers with an air purification function.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best dehumidifiers you can buy.

What does a dehumidifier do?

Image: iStock/Maryviolet

In short, a dehumidifier reduces the amount of moisture in a room by taking water out of the air. These appliances will draw in a room’s air, filter it and then exhale the dry air back into the room. The extracted moisture will usually be collected inside the dehumidifier, so you’ll need to empty it out as it fills up.

The space you put your dehumidifier in will also determine how effectively its moisture removal is. It’s easy to dehumidify a bedroom compared to a larger living room, for example. When buying a dehumidifier, it’s helpful to be aware of the appliance’s coverage area so you can ensure it’ll effectively work throughout your home.

The best dehumidifiers to shop in Australia

Midea Cube Dehumidifier

Image: Midea

The Midea Cube dehumidifier is an appliance that connects to your Wi-Fi to be controlled via an app. With this, you can preset it to the desired water level, so it’ll automatically turn off and send an alert to your phone when the tank reaches capacity. You can also use the app to monitor the water and humidity levels, which is super convenient.

The cube shape also means that it’s easier to store and fit into smaller spaces around your home compared to other dehumidifiers.

MIGUO 1200mL Mini Dehumidifier

Image: MIGUO

If you want a mini dehumidifier for one of the smaller rooms in your home (say, your home office or bedroom, for example), this 1200ml Mini Diffuser is a great jumping-off point. All you have to do is hit one key, and it’ll power on for optimal dehumidification all day. Then, when the device is full of water, it’ll power off automatically.

This dehumidifier also boasts a night mode, which is quieter and more discreet to help you sleep seamlessly.

Arovec Dehumidifier with HEPA Air Purifier

Image: Arovec

If you’ve got a small to medium-sized room that has poor ventilation (and is, therefore, susceptible to damp odours and fungus), this dehumidifier will take care of it. All you need to do is switch it on and select one of its three modes — auto, continuous and laundry — and you’re set.

You also have the option to make use of its air purifier mode to ensure you breathe clean, pollutant-free air as you sleep. This dehumidifier also has zero light, so you won’t be disturbed by any flashing or blinking as you snooze away.

Breville Smart Dry Dehumidifier

Image: Breville

While Breville may be better known for its large roster of kitchen appliances, the brand has branched out into a few general home appliances. Although, if you use a dehumidifier in your kitchen, does that make it a kitchen appliance?

The Smart Dry is designed to cover areas of up to 30m² and can dehumidify up to 10L per day (although it only has a 2.5L water tank). It also uses a two-stage filtration system, so it’ll help filter dust and dander out of the air along with moisture. The Breville Smart Dry is a compressor dehumidifier, so it’s best used in hot, wet environments.

It uses a colour-coded indicator to let you know the humidity levels of a room, so you can easily keep track of how damp or dry things are. It also allows you to use preset levels, so you can adjust the room’s humidity to your comfort. If you’re unable to hang out your washing outside due to the wet weather, the Breville Smart Dry can also help to dry your damp laundry.

Breville Smart Dry Plus Dehumidifier

Image: Breville

Need something that’ll help keep a larger space dry? Breville’s Smart Dry Plus does everything the standard Smart Dry can do but bigger. The Smart Dry Plus has a coverage area of up to 50m² and can dehumidify up to 20L of water per day with a 3.5L storage tank. It uses the same indication features as the standard Smart Dry and will allow you to preset the humidity to reach a desired level of comfort.

If you live in a home with a fairly open plan, you’re probably better off grabbing this dehumidifier to help reduce the moisture levels in a wider space. It’s also a compressor dehumidifier, so it’s better suited for hot, wet environments.

De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier

Image: De’Longhi

It can remove up to 16L of moisture over a period of 24 hours (with a tank capacity of 2.1L) and can also help remove dust and dander from the air with its double BioSilver filtration system.

This De’Longhi appliance is also designed to run with a low noise level (37dB average), so you can dehumidify your living room without having to crank up your TV’s volume to hear what’s happening. The De’Longhi dehumidifier also has a dedicated laundry feature, so it can help dry your wet clothes if you’re unable to hang them outside too.

Breville The All Climate Dehumidifier

Image: Breville

Another Breville dehumidifier, with a key difference. As its name suggests, the All Climate can be used in both hot and cold environments, making it a great option for dehumidification year-round. It’s best used in spaces up to 50m² and can dehumidify up to 8L per day. Like the other Breville dehumidifiers on this list, the All Climate is also a solid option when it comes to drying laundry and can be adjusted to help you achieve comfortable humidity levels.

If you want to set the All Climate to run uninterrupted without needing to empty the water catch, you can attach a hose for continuous draining.

Philips Series 5000 2-in-1 Dehumidifier and Air Purifier

Image: Philips

The Philips Series 5000 is considerably more expensive than some of the other dehumidifiers listed here, but that makes sense because it’s both a dehumidifier and an air purifier rolled into one. So once you drain the moisture out of the room, the Philips Series 5000 can help stave off the effects of any mould or mildew in the air using a Vitashield IPS and NanoProtect filtration system.

The Philips Series 5000 dehumidifier will let you use preset settings to automatically control the humidity levels of a room while also providing you with feedback about the surrounding air quality. Like the other dehumidifiers on this list, it also has a dedicated mode for drying laundry. It has an effective coverage area of up to 104m² and can dehumidify up to 25L of water per day.

Image credit: iStock/Kateryna Artsybasheva