14 Rainy Day Essentials, From Gumboots to Umbrellas, to Get You Through This Wet Weather

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As Winter starts to rear its head here in Australia, and the buckets upon buckets of torrential rain continue to plummet down, it’s time to call in reinforcement — and by reinforcement, we just mean stocking up on those winter essentials. Think: rain jackets, raincoats, boots and umbrellas because no one wants to get caught in a nasty storm and have to stick out soaking wet socks for the entirety of an eight-hour workday — trust me, we‘ve been there.

So, to prepare for all the wild weather you’re either currently experiencing or about to, we’ve rounded up everything you need to stay dry in the impending wet season.

The best rainy day essentials

Rain jackets

This Columbia hooded front-zip, waterproof rain jacket is the ultimate rainy day essential when it comes to keeping yourself dry (and your work clothes in tact). It’s also super lightweight, so it’s not going to be a pain to lug around once it stops raining. It also comes in 14 different colours, so you can select which best suits your personal aesthetic.

You can buy the Columbia Men’s Watertight II Front-Zip Hooded Rain Jacket ($90.44) from Amazon here.

It’s not every day that The North Face rain jackets go on sale, but when they do, you jump on them. Fast. Not only is the offer over $120 off, but these jackets boast one of those throw-over-anything, versatile styles, making them a great investment. The chances of you getting a lot of wear out of these babies is extremely high.

You can buy The North Face Men’s Aconcagua ($329) from Amazon here.

This waterproof, breathable, seam-sealed DryVent The North Face number — which is also going for an epic deal price, mind you — is designed to keep you totally dry and act as a barrier against the harsh wind on days where the chill is worse than the rain itself.

Another pretty solid investment if you want something lightweight but super effective against the Australian elements.

You can buy The North Face Women’s Venture 2 Jacket ($220) from Amazon here.

Raincoats

If you’re looking for something a little more chic and long-lined, this hooded raincoat doubles as a fashionable trench, meaning you can dress the part for work while also being weather conscious.

Its button closure, adjustable hood and removable self-tie belt waist only add to its versatility and functionality. The only downside is that it’s a little heavier than its other raincoat counterparts, so keep that in mind before purchasing.

You can buy the BGSD Paula Waterproof Hooded Long Raincoat ($189.99) from Amazon here.

This raincoat offers the flip side of the coin. It’s super lightweight and made from 100 per cent waterproof eco-friendly EVA material. So, it’s a great thing to keep rolled up in your bag or work briefcase on the odd chance you need it. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t offer any extra internal lining, so it won’t protect you from any wind or chill — just water. That’s why it might be best to order a size up if you’d like to wear big jackets underneath.

You can buy the Waterproof Raincoat ($61.42) from Amazon here.

If all else fails, a rain poncho will never do you wrong. While it’s not the most fashionable thing in the world, it sure does the trick when it comes to keeping you (and your clothes) dry all day long. Many reviewers who work in the rain all day say it’s been a game-changer. A word of warning: it’s also very thin, so you’ll need something bulkier underneath to beat the chill.

You can buy the SaphiRose Hooded Rain Poncho ($46.03) from Amazon here.

Umbrellas

Sick of your pesky umbrellas flipping upside down in the middle of a windy rainstorm? It’s time to change that with this durable, double-lined canopy umbrella fit exclusively with a hardened steel frame.

You can buy the Automatic Open Umbrella ($41.99) from Amazon here.

In the same way, this super durable umbrella offers a 51” canopy, which means you’ll be protected from the wind and the rain, so your hair and clothes stay dry. We also love the fact it’s clear, so you can see where you’re going while underneath.

You can buy the Totes Signature Clear Bubble Umbrella ($99.50) from Amazon here.

Everyone needs a trusty, mini, lightweight travel umbrella to keep in their bag or car at all times, and we think we’ve just found the one. It also comes in six different colours if you like to ~express~ yourself through your umbrella choices.

You can buy the Travel Umbrella ($30.98) from Amazon here.

Gumboots

Hear us out, but wellies aren’t just for kids splashing in puddles!

If you’re sick of your shoes leaking with water and never want to spend another day in drenched socks again (read: the single worst sensation ever), they’re the most comfy and convenient answer. These particular ones go right up to your mid-calf, making them super protective in windy storms. They’ve also got a slip-resistant outsole to prevent trips on ceramic and steel surfaces.

You can buy the Portwest PVC Wellington Gumboot ($28.25) from Amazon here.

These iconic Crocs rain boots are exclusively designed for all-day comfort and lightweight support. They also don’t have any seams, meaning they’re totally waterproof and won’t succumb to any leaks. These aren’t as high up the calves as the previous option either, which means you can pop them on easily under work pants or jeans.

You can buy the Crocs Men’s All Cast Rain Boot ($94.49) from Amazon here.

Still not convinced you can make gumboots work in a professional setting? With a style that looks exactly like regular ankle work boots, no one is going to know any different thanks to this iconic pair. They’re also designed with material that feels virtually weightless, making them 60 per cent lighter than ordinary rubber boots, so you won’t even feel like you’re wearing wellies either.

While this pair is specifically in men’s sizes, you can get similar women’s gumboots here.

You can buy the Men’s Cirrus Chelsea Ankle Rain Boot ($61.96) from Amazon here.

Waterproof laptop bags

The worst (and probably most expensive) thing is rain getting into your laptop, so if you haven’t invested in a waterproof bag yet, it’s time to add one to your cart right now. We’re watching you.

Outside of rain protection, it’s also just a really handy thing to have on your laptop on the odd chance you drop it, or say if your lunch spills in your bag near your laptop.

You can buy the DOMISO 14 Inch Shockproof Waterproof Laptop Sleeve with Handle ($47.13) from Amazon here.

Unlike the prior option, this one is a bit bulkier but makes up for it in the way that it offers a shoulder strap if you’re more inclined to use it more that way. It also comes with some really great extra compartments, providing room for chargers, pens and notebooks as well.

You can buy the Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag ($47.99) from Amazon here.