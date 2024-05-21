5 Affordable Winter Warmers From Kmart

The winter chill has well and truly settled in over Australia and it’s time to break out all the warm essentials. If you’re suddenly finding you don’t have what you need to stay warm this winter season, may we suggest a trip to Kmart? The retailer has gotten us out of a jam plenty of times with its viral products we didn’t know we needed and it’s doing the same with the essentials in its new winter range. Here are a few of our favourites.

Best winter products at Kmart

Heated Foot Warmer

Image: Kmart winter

As we all know, it’s hard to keep your body warm when your feet are cold. Following the success of microwavable slippers, Kmart has introduced the next best thing – a combination of an electric blanket and slippers. The Heated Foot Warmer is lined with teddy fleece and connects to a power outlet to constantly keep your toes toasty with three different heat settings.

You can grab this winter essential from Kmart for under $30.

Heated Throw

Image: Kmart winter

There’s nothing better than a cozy blanket, and Kmart has a bunch of them. The retailer is stocking everything from cotton to sherpa fleeces depending on your preferred material, but perhaps our favourite of the bunch is the heated throw, which acts just like an electric blanket except that it is portable, allowing you to take it from bedroom to living room or even on your travels. That, and it costs just $39.

Peruse Kmart’s throws here.

Quilt cover

Image: Kmart winter

Keeping warm at night is essential to getting a good sleep and sometimes your average quilt cover just doesn’t cut it. For just $35, Kmart’s range of fluffy quilt covers is a must-have. This Marle Reversible Quilt cover is one of Kmart’s top recommendations – it’s made from the softest and fluffiest material and is reversible depending on what style you’re feeling. Plus, it includes two warm pillowcase covers for the softest sleep.

Pick one up here.

Sherpa Jacket

Image: Kmart winter

Kmart’s Active Women’s Sherpa Jacket took off earlier this year as folks realised it looked remarkably similar to a viral jacket worn by celebrities including Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber. The difference is that while their jackets were worth about $250, Kmart’s version offers the same look, style and warmth for just $25.

Grab one here.

Heater

Image: Kmart Australia

With the cost of electricity so high right now it can be hard to commit to putting on a heater, but sometimes you just need it. Our investigations have shown that convection and panel heaters are some of the cheapest to run and Kmart just happens to also sell one of these styles of heaters for only $69. It has four heat settings, a 24-hour timer and is relatively small and quiet.

Check it out here.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart Australia