Save $230 on This Philips Dehumidifier and Air Purifier and Breathe a Sigh of Relief

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that dehumidifiers are a hot-ticket item at the moment, as the recent wave of storms across Australia has left a lot of homes considerably damp and mouldy. Snagging one of these devices is a lot easier said than done, as most electronic retailers are still sold out of dehumidifiers due to high demand.

If you’ve been searching high and low for a dehumidifier, it looks like you can grab one via Amazon Australia with a $230 discount on top. Philips’ Series 5000 Dehumidifier And Air Purifier is currently on sale for $769, down from the usual $999.

If you’re keen on grabbing this dehumidifier, here’s what you need to know before picking it up.

What can the Philips Series 5000 Dehumidifier do?

In terms of in-take, this Philips dehumidifier can remove up to 25L of water from the air per day, with an optional “Continuous Dry mode” that will alert you when the catchment tank is full. It has an effective coverage area of up to 104m², making it a great option if your home has a lot of open-plan spaces.

The Series 5000 will give you real-time feedback about the humidity levels of the room it’s in, and will allow you to adjust its automatic dehumidification controls to reach the desired humidity level.

This dehumidifier also includes a laundry mode that will help you dry your clothes, which can be especially handy in the colder months when you’re dealing with lower temperatures and a lack of direct sunlight.

If you’re suffering from a bad case of mould and mildew, this Philips dehumidifier can also act as an air purifier. According to Philips, its VitaShield IPS technology can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns and up to 99.9% of airborne allergens.

Its light-up ring display will provide you with real-time feedback about the air quality of the room the device is set up in, making it easy to keep track of purification.

The only major trade-off for this deal is that you’ll have to wait a bit for your new dehumidifier to arrive, with the expected shipping date listed as “within one or two months”. Is the wait worth the discount? That depends on how badly you need a dehumidifier.

The Philips Series 5000 Dehumidifier And Air Purifier is available here.