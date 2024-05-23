ALDI’s Travel Sale Will Leave You With Plenty of Holiday Spending Money

Summer is dawning overseas, and if you’re looking for an escape from the freezing darkness then a hop across the pond could be calling you. But before you travel, you’ll want to pack the right accessories and, luckily, ALDI’s latest Special Buys is full of them.

From Wednesday, May 29, the supermarket’s middle aisle will be full of travel items, including suitcases, neck pillows and travel adaptors – everything you need for an overseas getaway with price tags that will leave you plenty of holiday spending money.

ALDI Travel Special Buys: What’s included?

Let’s take a look at what ALDI’s packing into its travel Special Buys next week:

Sky Lite Hard Shell Suitcase – $79.99

Rolling Duffle Bag – $29.99

Anti-Theft Bags – $19.99 ea

Travel Organiser 6pk – $9.99

Travel Memory Foam Pillow – available in contour, traditional, neck roll or hooded neck support shapes (Blue/Black) – $16.99 ea

Men’s Travel Clothing Set – Hoodie (Black) – $29.99

Men’s Travel Clothing Set – Quarter Zip (Green) – $29.99

Women’s Travel Clothing Set – Funnel neck top with elastic waist pants (Blue/Grey) – $29.99

Travel Joggers – $19.99

Travel Hair Appliances (Mini Hair Curler, Mini Hair Waver or Mini Hair Straightener) – $14.99 ea

Toiletry Bag – $14.99

Travel Adaptor Kit (includes AU, EU, UK/HK, US/JPN) – $29.99

Digital Suitcase Scale – $9.99

TSA Approved Combination Lock 2pk – $9.99

Suitcase Strap 2pk – $9.99

As you can see, ALDI’s travel Special Buys cover all the necessities of long-haul travel, and nothing costs more than $80. As with all ALDI sales, however, you’ll want to check the Special Buys Delays page to ensure your items are in stock and arrive early on the 29th at your local store to lay claim to your preferred items before they are sold out.

When planning your travels, don’t forget to maximise your annual leave with public holiday dates and that you download all the appropriate apps to make your overseas trip as stress-free as possible. Bon voyage!

