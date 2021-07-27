This Is How Friendship Lamps Connect Loved Ones Around The World

Thanks to a certain virus that shall not be named, a lot of people are feeling more disconnected than ever. All I can say is thank goodness for modern technology, or I’d be lost. Speaking of which, have you ever heard of long distance friendship lamps? No, I hadn’t either.

It’s a small desk lamp that’s connected to one or more other lamps via the internet. If you touch one, the others light up in a particular colour. Meaning that if you have one lamp and someone you love has another, no matter where they are in the world, you can let them know you’re around and thinking of them simply by turning on a light.

Isn’t that the most adorable thing you’ve ever heard?

But where do you get your hands on one of these wholesome lamps? We’ve rounded up some of our favourites for you to check out.

Where to buy long distance friendship lamps in Australia

I love the unique oval shape and minimal design of these touch lamps. They come in a set, so you and your bestie/ lover/ sister are good to go. You can even buy more and connect them all together so no one in the group chat is left behind.

When a company’s only purpose is friendship lamps, you know they’ll do it right. Again, with two or more lamps connected by wifi, you just give yours a little touch to light them all up. There’s a bunch of different light colours you can turn it on to, so you could even develop a colour-coded message system.

This guy is the solo partner to the above set of two, so you and your bestie can each order your own lamp, or more of your friends can get in on the action.

If long distance friendship lamps aren’t your vibe but you appreciate a good lighting idea, try sunset lamps, rainbow lamps or galaxy projectors.