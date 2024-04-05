5 (Ridiculously Easy) Ways to Elevate Your Instant Ramen

If you’re someone who simply cannot be bothered to spend large amounts of time (or money) on dinner recipes, instant ramen is probably an incredibly appealing option. And while your classic instant noodle dish will surely satisfy a hungry belly, it can be kind of simple.

With that considered, we spoke to the team behind condiment brand Lee Kum Kee to seek out some easy but effective ways to elevate your instant ramen recipe at home.

Here are 5 ways to level up your instant ramen

Image supplied

Ramen recipe hack 1: Mayo x Chilli oil

According to the team at Lee Kum Kee, mixing chilli oil and mayo is one of the simplest ways to add a hit of flavour to your ramen.

“Simply mix one part kewpie mayo and one part Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow Style Chilli oil and you have yourself the most versatile, easy, and delicious sauce. Typically reserved for cucumber sticks and salads, try this combo on some cooked ramen noodles and top with scallion for a delectable snack,” the team shared.

Hack 2: Flavour with peanut butter

“Peanut’s a pretty common flavour pairing when it comes to ramen, and while it should certainly be of pantry staple status, not every Aussie happens to have a jar of sesame oil in their pantry. Thankfully, peanut butter can serve as the perfect hack here, acting as a wonderful base for a delicious peanut ramen dish. Combine your peanut butter with chilli oil, garlic sauce, soy sauce, and brown sugar to get the perfect flavour.”

Ramen recipe hack 3: Use up your scraps

Load your dish up with extra veggies and clear up some space in your fridge!

“Serving ramen at the end of the week is the perfect hack to use up all your veggies rather than seeing them wilt away at the back of your fridge. Whether you add them in whole or use them to flavour the broth, there isn’t a vegetable that ramen doesn’t love.”

Hack 4: Meal prep your ramen

We love a little bit of meal prep here; it’s a great way to save money and keep on top of your food planning for the week. Ramen makes it incredible simple for you.

“It’s not typically known for its ‘on-the-go’ nature but with this hack ramen can become your go-to lunch time snack. Simply take a glass jar filled with un-cooked, chopped veggies, ramen flavouring, and uncooked ramen noodles. Once ready for lunch boil the kettle and poor the boiling water in the jar,” shared the team from Lee Kum Kee.

Ramen recipe hack 5: A simple addition

“The simplest hack of them all – add a dash of your favourite condiment, whether it’s the miso paste hiding in the back of your cupboard or the oyster sauce you bought for one particular recipe, it’s hard to go wrong when you’re pairing authentic flavours with ramen.”

This also could extend out to a simple fried egg, which is a pretty classic addition to a ramen recipe, too.

If you have any suggestions for simple ways to elevate ramen, pop them in the comments section below. We’d love to hear from you!

Lead Image Credit: iStock