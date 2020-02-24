Upgrade Your Instant Noodles With These Tips

Image: Getty Images

Instant ramen may be simple, easy and the stuff college dorm dreams are made of, but with a few simple, easy upgrades, you can transform it into a hearty, flavorful meal that you'd never think came out of a package. This video explains how it's done.

Just a few more ingredients and your instant ramen can be more filling, and much more flavoursome. The video below, from TabiEats, shows you a couple of simple upgrades that don't take much work, but do require a couple of extra items in your pantry:

Hiyashi : This type of ramen is meant to be eaten cold, so you'll need to chill your noodles and the broth after cooking. What really shines here is the broth. Boost the flavour by adding instant consomme or bouillon, instant dashi (which you can buy on Amazon or at a local Asian grocery store), sesame oil, and half the packet of flavoring that comes with your instant ramen.

: This type of ramen is meant to be eaten cold, so you'll need to chill your noodles and the broth after cooking. What really shines here is the broth. Boost the flavour by adding instant consomme or bouillon, instant dashi (which you can buy on Amazon or at a local Asian grocery store), sesame oil, and half the packet of flavoring that comes with your instant ramen. Teriyaki beef: This is a hot ramen that focuses the flavour hit on the toppings rather than the broth. Cook onions and thinly sliced beef together, then season them with soy sauce, sugar, grated ginger, and sesame oil. Pile this tasty topping on your instant ramen (otherwise prepared normally), then dig in!

For step-by-step instructions on how to make these two types of upgraded ramen, watch the video below. If you want to try more upgrades beyond these two, check out this list of simple upgrades, and this guide to using ramen in lots of meals - not just noodle soup.

Instant Ramen Recipes [TabiEats (YouTube)]