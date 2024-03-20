The $30 Kmart Item Everyone Is Stocking up on Before Winter

It’s mid March but, dare I say it, winter is coming? We’re getting the first few cold starts to our days and I’m already fighting to stop myself from pulling out the winter blankets and oversized hoodies. Kmart, however, has gone one step further with a new viral winter essential – the Heated Foot Warmer.

We all know that if your feet are cold the rest of you will likely feel cold as well. Sometimes, no matter how many thick socks or ugg boots you put on those guys, they just aren’t warm enough. The Heated Foot Warmer puts and end to that problem.

Priced at just $29, the small electric heating device has been blowing up on TikTok. They are like the new microwaveable slippers.

Kmart’s Heated Foot Warmer is essentially a little electric blanket for your feet. The device is shaped like a giant slipper, lined with fluffy wool, that, when connected to power, quickly warms up to surround your feet with toasty heat.

The Heated Foot Warmer has three different heating settings and an auto-off timer that lasts for two hours. The fluffy sherpa cover can also be removed and is washable.

A foot warmer like this one is sure to be a godsend for those with chronically cold feet in the coming chilly months, whether you’re curling up on the couch for the night or sitting at your home desk to work for the day. Heck, you could even use it at your office desk for when the building’s air conditioning reaches arctic temperatures.

For under $30 it’s also an incredibly affordable option that beats the expensive price tags of a normal heater or electric blanket. Something to keep an eye on for Mother’s Day, perhaps?

For some other Kmart product recommendations, be sure to check out our extensive list that covers all areas of your home.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart/TikTok (@myaffordablefinds)