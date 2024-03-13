All the Early Afterpay Day Fashion Sales You Can Shop Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The mammoth online shopping event that is Afterpay Day kicks off tomorrow, and if you’re as impatient as we are, we’ve got some good news for you. A whole bunch of fashion retailers and brands like THE ICONIC, ASOS, David Jones, Myer, Cotton On, Stylerunner and more have started their fashion sales early, so you can scoop up a good bargain.

Most participating brands are slashing between 20 and 70 per cent off for the next few days, which means if you’ve had a few pieces of clothing, shoes or accessories lingering in your cart for a little while now, you can finally smash that buy now button.

Of course, more Afterpay Day fashion sales will drop tomorrow as the official sale event starts, so be sure to bookmark this page and we’ll keep you up to date. Now, let’s take a look at Afterpay Day’s best fashion sales, shall we?

The Best Afterpay Day Early Fashion Sales

Now, of course, these are just the fashion sales, you can find our full roundup right here.

Image Credit: THE ICONIC Instagram