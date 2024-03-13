All the Early Afterpay Day Fashion Sales You Can Shop Right Now

The mammoth online shopping event that is Afterpay Day kicks off tomorrow, and if you’re as impatient as we are, we’ve got some good news for you. A whole bunch of fashion retailers and brands like THE ICONIC, ASOS, David Jones, Myer, Cotton On, Stylerunner and more have started their fashion sales early, so you can scoop up a good bargain.
Most participating brands are slashing between 20 and 70 per cent off for the next few days, which means if you’ve had a few pieces of clothing, shoes or accessories lingering in your cart for a little while now, you can finally smash that buy now button.
Of course, more Afterpay Day fashion sales will drop tomorrow as the official sale event starts, so be sure to bookmark this page and we’ll keep you up to date. Now, let’s take a look at Afterpay Day’s best fashion sales, shall we?
The Best Afterpay Day Early Fashion Sales
- THE ICONIC — Up to 30 per cent off on select products
- AJE — 20 per cent off The Edit + an extra 25 per cent off sale online and in-store
- ASOS — Up to 70 per cent off +15 per cent off selected styles using the code ‘Afterpayyay’
- Country Road — Up to 50 per cent off selected styles
- David Jones — Save 20 per cent on select pieces
- Alana Maria Jewellery — 15 per cent off storewide + 15 per cent off already discounted products using the code AFTERPAYDAY15
- Saint Valentine Jewellery — Up to 30 per cent off in-store and online
- Vans — 30 per cent off selected styles
- JD Sports — Up to 50 per cent off selected styles
- P.E Nation — 30 per cent off, including sale items
- Seed Heritage — 20 per cent off storewide
- Stylerunner — up to 30 per cent off selected styles
- Cotton On —30 per cent off almost everything
- PUMA — 30 per cent off the lowest marked price using the code ‘FASHIONFRENZY’
- Forever New — Up to 50 per cent off select pieces
- General Pants — 30 per cent off everything
- City Beach — Buy one, get one 50 per cent off using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY’
- Rebel Sport — Up to 50 per cent off select pieces
- Wittner — 50 per cent off signature styles using the code ‘SIGNATURE50’
- Tommy Hilfiger —30 per cent off full-price styles
- Culture Kings —Up to 70 per cent off 1000s of styles
- Adidas — Up to 40 per cent off footwear, clothing and accessories
- Footlocker — Take 10 per cent off full-price products
- Kate Spade — Up to 50 per cent off
- Novo Shoes — 25 per cent off full price
- Platypus Shoes — Up to 50 per cent off selected styles
- Prouds — Up to 50 per cent off selected jewellery
- Sketchers — Up to 40 per cent off selected styles
- Strand — Up to 40 per cent off selected styles
- Sunglass Hut — 20 per cent off select sunglasses
- Wittner Shoes — 20 per cent off storewide
- Factorie — 30 per cent off full-price styles
- EMU Australia — 20 per cent off almost everything
Now, of course, these are just the fashion sales, you can find our full roundup right here.
Image Credit: THE ICONIC Instagram
