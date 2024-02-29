5 Major New Video Games Releasing in March 2024

2023 may have been the biggest year in video games for a while, but 2024 is no slouch, either.

March is pretty packed with new things to play, but the 22nd is the day to mark in your calendars as Princess Peach Showtime!, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin all hit the shelves. We’re spoiled for choice!

Let’s check out what’s being released this month.

What new video games are coming out in March 2024?

WWE 2K24

Release date: March 8

It’s that time of the year when we get a new WWE game. In WWE 2K24, you can relive some of Wrestlemania’s greatest moments, choose from a huge roster of characters like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley and more, and enjoy new match types to construct your dream face-offs.

Alone in the Dark

Release date: March 20

Alone in the Dark is a psychological horror story set in the American South in the 1920s. Emily Hartwood teams up with investigator Edward Carnby to find her missing uncle, which takes her to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill, where something more sinister is lurking. Christian Slater, Tara Reid and Stephen Dorff are some of the actors lending their performances for this one.

Rise of the Ronin

Release date: March 22

If you’re itching to embark on a journey into Feudal Japan, Rise of the Ronin is the answer to your prayers. The game allows you to create a custom character and use a wide variety of weapons and combat styles to battle your way through the Boshin War in the final years of the Edo era.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Release date: March 22

Those needing another Baldur’s Gate hit may find solace in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a single player, narrative driven RPG set in an epic fantasy world. You take control of a hero marked as the “arisen” by a dragon you must defeat. Along with that, you’ll be out exploring kingdoms, taking on quests and fighting monsters while exploring the political complexities between two kingdoms.

Princess Peach Showtime!

Release date: March 22

On the Nintendo side this March, we have the much-anticipated release of Princess Peach Showtime!, an action-adventure game starring the princess herself. In this game, Peach wears many different hats as she calls on some magical showstopping roles, each with their own look and abilities, including a detective, swordfighter and kung fu master.

While we know that there are plenty of exciting games in development with 2024 release dates, we don’t have specific dates for all of them. However, here are a few of the major ones you should keep an eye on for the rest of the year.

April 26 – Stellar Blade

May 21 – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

June 4 – Destiny 2: The Final Shape

June 21 – Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

August 20 – Black Myth: Wukong

September 5 – Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the year.

This article has been updated to reflect the new titles released in March 2024.

Lead Image Credit: Team Ninja/Capcom/Nintendo