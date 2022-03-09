How to Stream Several March Madness Games at the Same Time on Firefox

Fan of March Madness? Or watching several sports at once? Firefox has a built-in picture-in-picture mode that lets you pop out an unlimited number of videos in floating browsers. That means you can watch multiple videos, and you can have each of them on top of every other window on your computer. If you have a second monitor, you can essentially turn it into a multi-stream monitor and watch several games (or other videos) at your heart’s content. According to Firefox, this works across any video and on any website.

How to stream multiple videos on Firefox

If you’re already using Firefox, you don’t need to download anything new; otherwise, you can download Firefox from its website. All you have to do is open Firefox, and start playing a video. When you do that, you’ll see a Picture-in-Picture popup on the video itself. Click on the button and the video will start playing in a floating video in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Gif: Firefox

You can resize the video however you want. The only available controls here are the play/pause button. Then you can navigate to another video, start playing, and click the Picture-in-Picture button again to put another video in picture-in-picture mode — but this video will launch on top of the existing video, and you can move it around to a different place.

Just note that Firefox plays audio for all videos by default, so if you’re watching three videos together, it’s going to be chaotic, to say the least. You’ll want to mute videos before you start playing them. If you’re already playing videos, you can quickly mute them using the Mute button in the tab itself. Add more videos and move them around however you want, and when you’re done, just click the “X” close button to close the floating video player.