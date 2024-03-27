All the Major New Video Games Releasing in April 2024

2023 may have been the biggest year in video games for a while, but 2024 is no slouch, either.

April brings the release of a homegrown Aussie RPG that is a must for any Mad Max fans, along with the arrival of PlayStation’s next action-packed exclusive.

Let’s check out what’s being released this month.

What new video games are coming out in April 2024?

Broken Roads

Release date: April 10

Aussie independent developer Drop Bear Bytes is releasing the much-anticipated game Broken Roads this month. The game is a post-apocalyptic RPG set in the Wheatbelt region of Australia and has been described as Fallout meets the Aussie outback.

Stellar Blade

Release date: April 26

Shift Up’s Stellar Blade is a stylish character action game featuring a Bayonetta-style character who uses hack-and-slash combat to save Earth from the malevolent force that has devastated it.

While we know that there are plenty of exciting games in development with 2024 release dates, we don’t have specific dates for all of them. However, here are a few of the major ones you should keep an eye on for the rest of April

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (PC) – April 8

Botany Manor (Xbox, Switch, PC) – April 9

Children of the Sun (PC) – April 9

Broken Roads (PS5/4, Xbox, Switch, PC) – April 10

Europa (PC) – April 16

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5, Xbox, Switch, PC) – April 23

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC) – April 23

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC) – April 23

Saga Emerald Beyond (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – April 25

Another Crab’s Treasure (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC) – April 25

Stellar Blade (PS5) – April 26

Topspin 2K25 (PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC) – April 26

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the year. See last month’s releases here.

Images: Drop Bear Bytes/ SHIFT UP/Sony/Microsoft