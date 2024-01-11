19 PS5 Games to Look Forward to in 2024

Last year, PlayStation previewed 23 games we could expect on its consoles (coz it was 2023, get it?). Now that it’s 2024, they’ve provided a similar list for the PS5, although with a slightly lower number, considering the video game slate is looking less hectic than last year. Still, there’s plenty to look forward to on PlayStation 5 in 2024, so let’s check out what’s coming down the pipe.

New PlayStation games releasing in 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown:

Release Date: January 18

The classic Prince of Persia series is making a comeback in 2024 in a new side-scrolling platforming adventure. Set in a mythological Persian world, The Lost Crown gives your protagonist, Sargon, new abilities as well as talismans that can enhance or alter those abilities.

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered:

Release date: January 19

While The Last of Us Part II may have only been released a few short years ago, in 2020, it’s quickly receiving a PS5 upgrade. This new edition of the game includes the usual graphical and performance updates, as well as additional content in a roguelike survival mode and lost levels.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth:

Release Date: January 24

The sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon has arrived with Infinite Wealth, which stars dual series protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu in an adventure in Hawaii where they team up to help Ichiban find his mother.

Tekken 8:

Release date: January 26

If you’ve been in a fighting game void since Street Fighter 6’s release, Tekken 8 might be the answer you’re looking for. Bandai Namco’s classic fighting series is set just months after the events of Tekken 7 and follows the conflict between father and son Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink:

Release date: January 29

A new instalment in the Granblue Fantasy franchise takes place on a little-known island in a remote part of the skies where your character finds a letter left by their father and sets off for a legendary island.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Release date: February 2

The next game from Batman Arkham developers will be released very soon. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a different take on the Arkham universe, moving into live service elements with a four-character shooter that follows the members of the infamous villain group, the Suicide Squad.

Helldivers II:

Release date: February 8

Helldivers II is a co-op shooter that allows you and three friends to unleash on the alien scourge threatening your home of Super Earth. You’ll be playing as Helldivers, the elite class of soldiers enlisted to spread pace, using the most expensive tools available.

Pacific Drive:

Release date: February 22

Pacific Drive is a first-person survival driving game where your car is your constant companion. You’re tasked with navigating the Pacific Northwest in a “road-lite” adventure that has you confronting strange challenges and restoring and upgrading your car as you unravel a long-forgotten mystery.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth:

Release date: 29 February

Final Fantasy fans have eagerly been awaiting VII Rebirth, which follows Cloud and his companions on a journey across the planet after their escape from Midgar.

Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Release date: March 22

The long-awaited sequel to the Capcom classic supposedly arrives this year. In Dragon’s Dogma 2 you will once again play as the Arisen and forge your own legend including career, party, weapon of choice and combat style in this immersive fantasy world.

Rise of the Ronin:

Release Date: March 22

Ghost of Tsushima fans will definitely want to take a look at Rise of the Ronin, a new samurai game set three centuries after Shogunate rule. As Black Ships of the West descend upon Japan, the country falls into turmoil, and your Ronin character is tasked with taking up their blade and shaping history in this open-world action RPG.

Stellar Blade:

Release date: 2024 TBC

Korean developer, Shift Up Corporation, brings us this fast-paced action adventure titled Stellar Blade, which follows your character on a nearly extinct earth that is overrun by monstrous creatures.

Concord:

Release date: 2024 TBC

We don’t have much information on this PS5 game apart from the fact it’s expected to release in 2024 and is a new PVP multiplayer FPS from Firewalk Studios.

Forever Skies:

Release date: 2024 TBC

Forever Skies, the FPS post-apocalyptic survival game, is coming to PS5 this year. The game allows you to build, fly and upgrade a high-tech airship and craft the tools you’ll need to survive the surface of the Earth that has been ravaged by an ecological disaster.

The Casting of Frank Stone:

Release date: 2024 TBC

The next narrative-driven horror PS5 game from Supermassive Games (Until Dawn, The Quarry) is The Casting of Frank Stone, a crossover with the Dead by Daylight universe. The story is set in the depths of an Oregon steel mill and follows the gruesome crimes of a sadistic killer.

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater:

Release date: 2024 TBC

A PS5 upgrade of the classic PS2 Metal Gear game Snake Eater will reimagine the immersive stealth action game for a new generation, incorporating modern audio and visuals with the same iconic story.

Foamstars:

Release date: Early 2024 TBC

Foamstars is a new 4v4 online party shooter developed by Square Enix. Kind of in the same vein as Splatoon or Fortnite, you’ll need to use foam to build terrain and slippery surfaces to surf around the arena and attack opponents.

Silent Hill 2:

One of the best horror games created is being recreated for the PS5 in 2024. Silent Hill 2 will feature the same chilling story enhanced by better visuals and visceral audio.

The Plucky Squire:

Release date: 2024 TBC

The Plucky Squire is a delightful-looking game that brings the characters of a storybook out of their 2D life and into the 3D world outside the pages of their book.

While less packed than last year (for now), 2024 is still shaping up to be a pretty stellar year for games on PS5. It remains to be seen whether all these games will hit their release dates this year, but if they do, we’re in for quite a treat.

Keep up with what’s released on every gaming platform throughout the year here.

Lead Image Credit: Team Ninja/Rocksteady/Devolver Digital/Konami/Naughty Dog